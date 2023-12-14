Wall Street has made zero progress in energy finance transformation

(Bloomberg) — The world’s biggest banks are showing little or no progress when it comes to their promises to help the world avoid the worst consequences of global warming.

According to BloombergNEF researchers, the ratio of spending on low-carbon infrastructure relative to fossil fuels needs to reach 4 to 1 by 2030. At the end of last year, the so-called energy-supply banking ratio, which includes loan and equity underwriting, was 0.73 to 1—slightly worse than the 0.75-to-1 ratio reported in 2021.

“We did not see a significant increase in the proportion of low-carbon financing for fossil fuels,” said Trina White, sustainable-finance analyst at BNEF. “Neither real-economy investment nor bank financing comes close to the immediate and rapid increase in low-carbon capital flows and fossil fuel phase-down that we need to see.”

The latest BNEF data shows that investment in energy-supply sources, including low-carbon projects, rose to $2 trillion last year from $1.8 trillion the year before, while bank financing for both fossil fuels and low-carbon energy increased. Really declined. Interest rates are being seen as the reason for this.

“The gap between real-economy spending and bank financing can be largely explained by the interest rate environment,” White said. “In areas where borrowing costs increased, companies’ demand for bank-facilitated capital decreased. Meanwhile, those companies – both low-carbon and fossil fuel – had plenty of cash flow available to spend, while they borrowed less.

BNEF’s report comes a day after the announcement at COP28 in Dubai in which delegates pledged to move away from fossil fuels – although this contained no binding requirements and vague language aimed at appeasing petrostates. The final text of the summit also indicated that natural gas, a fossil fuel that is somewhat less carbon-intensive than oil and coal, will remain a large part of the global energy economy. It also placed CO2 capture and storage, along with renewable energy and nuclear power, as key technologies that will drive the transition, although the technology to make carbon capture work at scale is still not perfected.

BNEF’s research shows that any progress made by banks to date is not enough for the planet to reach its crucial target of net-zero emissions by mid-century. According to compiled data, since the conclusion of the Paris Agreement in late 2015, approximately $5.1 trillion of bonds and loans have been granted to businesses focused on hydrocarbons, while $2.9 trillion has been granted to renewable projects and other climate-friendly ventures. Arrangements have been made. Bloomberg.

JPMorgan Chase & Co., the world’s largest underwriter of energy deals, had an energy-supply banking ratio (ESBR) of 0.83 in 2022. That’s worse than BNP Paribas SA and Bank of America Corp., but better than Wells Fargo & Co. has 0.4 and Citigroup Inc has 0.58. BNP Paribas had the highest ESBR among the 10 largest banks at 1.37.

Banks have faced a lot of criticism for continuing to make handsome profits from their partnerships with Big Oil despite the planetary climate crisis. Industry executives have tried to defend themselves by saying they want to help the transition to a low-carbon economy by staying connected to their oil, gas and coal customers.

However, any such efforts are occurring alarmingly slowly – even in an environment where investment in energy supply, including low carbon sources, is increasing.

The BNEF data provide one of the few benchmarks to measure progress, as hardly any major banks and asset managers provide estimates for emissions associated with their stock and bond underwriting. But this may change soon. The Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financial, a global alliance of banks and asset managers that develops climate accounting guidelines for financial services, endorsed the first industry standard this month. This means banks will no longer be able to completely ignore the carbon footprint of their capital-markets activities.

The PCAF guidelines – although an industry initiative rather than an independent one – are designed to underpin net zero plans by calling on banks to disclose 33% of greenhouse-gas emissions associated with their bond and equity underwriting.

As far as the BNEF study is concerned, it examined loans, bonds, equity and project financing that were underwritten for the energy sector and other relevant issuers. The researchers also included tax equity, which represents a growing share of renewable-project finance, particularly in the US.

BNEF applied an adjustment factor to estimate the amount of funding raised for low carbon energy relative to fossil fuels. It looked at around 1,000 banks that were engaged in some form of supply underwriting.

The analysis found that bank financing for energy supply in 2022 totaled $1.7 trillion, including $708 billion for low-carbon energy projects and companies and $967 billion for fossil fuels. From these figures, BNEF came up with an energy-supply banking ratio of 0.73 for the industry.

None of the 20 largest banks ranked by funding volume had an ESBR close to 4.0. Barclays PLC had the highest ratio at 1.55. Bank of Nova Scotia was the lowest at 0.32.

Regionally, America and China are far behind Europe. And while North American banks had the largest share of energy-supply financing, their average ESBR at the end of 2022 was about 0.5, compared with 2.8 for European-based banks. The average ESBR of Chinese banks was 0.6.

According to the BNEF report, this divergence reflects “the relative scarcity of oil and gas supply in Europe and the continent that has historically had the most favorable regulatory environment for low-carbon energy investments”. In contrast, the US, Canada and Mexico “play major roles in supplying energy, especially oil and gas, for domestic and export use.”

China dominates coal financing. According to BNEF, all 10 largest coal-underwriting banks are based in China, with 76% of global flows concentrated in the country.

–With assistance from Saijel Kishan.

