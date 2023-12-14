Wall Street has found out why US stocks are actually headed into 2023.

At this point, stock-market professionals can offer several explanations for why the U.S. market has jumped higher this year.

But a group of Wall Street strategists believes it is wise to view equity market gains as a sign that the U.S. economy is headed for a “soft landing,” or that the Federal Reserve will aggressively raise interest rates next year. May be deductive, doesn’t tell the whole story.

Those looking for a more comprehensive explanation have found their answer by closely examining the balance sheets of the world’s largest central banks, with a particular emphasis on the Fed.

Here’s what they found: While the Fed is reducing the size of its balance sheet, beneath the surface, central banks are providing support to the markets by allowing bank reserves to expand, increasing the amount of capital available to deploy. Support has increased. economy.

Historically, when this happens, securities prices rise, even if their gains don’t seem justified based on the strength of the economy, or the outlook for corporate earnings, says Matt King, a former Citigroup strategist who now runs Satori Insights. are, according to research from their own independent research shop.

“It is the reserve changes that correlate best with the markets. They’re related to changes in equities and changes in credit spreads, and there’s just enough lag that it can’t be that way,” King told MarketWatch during a phone interview.

So how is liquidity increasing?

At first glance this explanation may seem contradictory.

Some investors may wonder how the Fed can inject more liquidity into the financial system while simultaneously reducing the size of its balance sheet.

But according to King, the fact that the Fed has reduced its bondholdings to $7.8 trillion from $9 trillion last year is not what investors should be focused on.

According to King, rather than the Fed’s shrinking balance sheet, what really matters is how reserves in the US banking system have increased by $500 billion since January.

The Fed is not alone in this. King’s research shows that instead of withdrawing $1 trillion of liquidity after declaring war on inflation in 2022, the world’s largest central banks injected roughly the same amount.

The rising bank reserves are being driven by several factors, including continued drawdowns of the Fed’s reverse-repo facility. Counterparties have withdrawn more than $1 trillion from the facility since April, according to Fed data.

The wave of liquidity support for markets began late last year, when the S&P 500 hit its lowest level in October 2022. Initially, it was operated by the Bank of Japan, the People’s Bank of China and the European Central Bank, King said.

Then in the spring the Fed joined the party in earnest, when it stepped in to support the US banking system following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Recently, withdrawals of money from the Fed’s reverse-repo facility have been the main driver.

Look: The secret to the stock’s success so far in 2023? An unexpected $1 trillion increase in liquidity by central banks.

Wall Street takes notice

King is hardly alone in keeping a close eye on liquidity. Recently, top strategists from Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group and other investment banks have discussed the impact on the markets of RRP withdrawals and funds coming out of the Treasury General Account.

“The first 10 days of December continued the recent trend of expansion of US liquidity due to draws from the RRP facility and the Treasury General Account,” a team of cross-asset analysts at Goldman Sachs said in a recent report obtained by MarketWatch.

“Along with the effects of a reduction in US policy impulse following regional-bank funding pressures at the start of the year, higher liquidity should support risk-asset performance and tighter credit spreads towards the end of the year,” Goldman said. Team added.

According to Goldman’s calculations, banking reserves expanded by a net $50 billion during the first week of December alone.

Strategists at the investment bank expect this trend to continue supporting stocks through January until the Treasury issues its next update on its plans to issue Treasury bonds and Treasury bills, which could impact the reverse-repo facility. . More than $1 trillion has been withdrawn from the facility since April, according to Fed data.

‘Qi-like’ returns

If the impulse to liquidity wanes, stocks could be in trouble, King said.

But whatever happens early next year, King hopes to tell if the market rebound in 2023 looks “QE-like” — a reference to the Fed’s post-crisis and post-pandemic bond-buying programs — So there is a reason for this.

US stock indexes have now erased all of their losses from last year, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average DJIA ending at a new record north of 37,000 on Wednesday.

The S&P 500 SPX rose 22.6% on Wednesday to close at 4,707.09, its highest closing level since January 2022.

Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite COMP is up more than 40% year to date.

“There’s a reason why qi is so powerful,” King said. “QE creates new money in the form of reserves, but not only that, it withdraws bonds and bills from the market, so the private sector has more money, and there are less places to invest that money. “

“When reserves change, the balance between how much money private investors have got and the amount of securities available for investment changes,” he said.

“When you give investors less money and more securities to invest, we see prices fall. When everything was being sold in 2022, the reserves were decreasing. But this year it has stopped.”

Source: www.marketwatch.com