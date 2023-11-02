Wall Street guru Jim Grant says stocks are prohibitively expensive, crypto is hot air, and the ‘everything bubble’ will lead to a brutal recession.

Jim Grant says interest rates hitting rock bottom created a historic “everything bubble” in the markets.

The era of easy money has made the US financial system more fragile, says Wall Street guru.

Grant remains bearish on stocks, dismisses crypto, and expects a harsh recession to come soon.

Jim Grant says more than a decade of cheap money has created a dangerous “everything bubble” in asset prices and weakened the US financial system, leading to the market crash last year and more to come. The path has been cleared for a painful recession.

Grant — editor of “Grant’s Interest Rate Observer” for the past four decades — offered a dire warning during a recent Rosenberg Research webcast.

He promoted gold as a safe-haven asset, disdained cryptocurrencies, and said he was bearish on stocks at their current high valuations.

Here are 9 of Grant’s best quotes, lightly edited for length and clarity:

1. “Can you imagine a publication called ‘Interest Rate Observer’ and no interest rates to look at, except ridiculous interest rates below zero?” (Grant was joking about a long period of rock-bottom rates before the Fed started hiking rates last spring).

2. “Inflation is a permanent thing. Purchasing power lost due to inflation cannot be recovered.”

3. “We had a decade in which money grew on trees. It fueled yield overshoot and magical thinking, leveraged creation and unicorn breeding and federal debt accretion. All this was in the service of ever-rising asset prices, a great Rolling good times among people who buy and sell things for a living. But it has also created a deep weakness in the country’s financial structure.”

4. “The product of artificially low rates was an artificial balance sheet. The product of the artificial balance sheet is a new macroeconomic weakness. It would be strange if that weakness did not express itself at some moment in a recession that was surprising in its depth and The ferocity of it.”

5. “Wherever one looks, one sees evidence of everything bubbly. Skeletons, just in time for Halloween.” (Grant pointed to regional banking, commercial real estate, private equity and private debt as “skeletons in the closet” that could get into trouble and send markets into turmoil.)

6. “There should be a recession imminent rather than imminent, because everything that has gone before has been a turmoil and all the financial messes were part of that.”

7. “The stock market is not something I find particularly attractive. I think I’ve earned the nickname Bear – it’s a bed I made and I sleep in it, ever so slightly. “It’s inconvenient. I like to buy things cheap. I like the margin of safety. I don’t see much of a margin of safety anywhere in the financial markets.”

8. “I regard gold not as a hedge against inflation, but as an investment in monetary dislocation. Not as a hedge against it, because we have it.”

9. “Crypto isn’t actually a monetary asset. It’s a speculation. It’s not functional at all. It’s like a credit card but without airline miles. It feels like the 20th century in its haphazardness. I love it Don’t get it – but don’t say that’s the end of the story.”

Source: markets.businessinsider.com