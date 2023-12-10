(Bloomberg) — As the carbon offset market gets a new lease of life from the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, bankers on Wall Street and the City of London are bracing themselves to get a piece of the dealmaking, so to speak. Yes, it is coming.

Most read from Bloomberg

Banks that are building carbon trading and finance desks include Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Barclays PLC. They are looking at financing the development of carbon sequestration projects, trading credits and advising corporate clients purchasing offsets. They are also keen to support local projects in emerging markets that currently lack the financial strength to scale their work.

“Many project developers don’t have large balance sheets and have difficulty raising money,” said Sonia Batikh, Citi’s global head of carbon offset trading. “A bank like Citi can play a role in working out how to bridge that financing gap and put money into projects.”

Wall Street is racing to gain a foothold in a market that has the potential to reach $1 trillion, as offsets offer companies a way to reach net zero without actually eliminating all of their emissions. Rich Gilmore, chief executive of investment manager Carbon Growth Partners, said it is already clear that there will soon be a severe shortage of high-quality credit given the demand.

Against that backdrop, “Wall Street veterans will need to balance speed to market with a deep understanding of the rules, norms and expectations” of how the voluntary carbon market is developing, he said.

For now, this is a market that is still trying to recover from a long list of controversies.

Many of the credits generated have drawn criticism from climate scientists for their apparent failure to live up to the environmental claims made by those selling them. Last month, the chief executive of South Pole – the largest seller of carbon offsets in the world – stepped down as the company promised to look into allegations of greenwashing and “learn from the experience”.

Bankers who study the market say such incidents cannot be allowed to diminish confidence in the future of carbon offsetting. “It would be a shame if criticism, even if well-intentioned, undermines the flow of money into these projects,” said Kiru Rajasingam, head of European energy, gas and emissions trading at Citi.

And speaking at the COP28 summit in Dubai, US climate negotiator John Kerry described himself as “a firm believer in the power of carbon markets to drive ambition and action”.

Ingmar Grebien, who runs the commodity sustainable solutions unit at Goldman Sachs, said the markets he looks at are “fragmented and in their infancy in terms of efficiency and transparency.”

At Goldman, which last year hired former Gazprom executive Leigh Smith with a remit that included trading carbon credits, “the focus is on trading and financing solutions in sustainable commodities such as carbon, renewable energy and other nascent environmental products.” is on the way to expansion,” Grebian said.

JPMorgan hired its first trader for Voluntary Credit in Houston earlier this year, according to a person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss information they were asked to disclose. Not authorized. A spokesperson for JPMorgan, who declined to name the new hire, said the company is “adding carbon trading capabilities.”

The largest US bank offers capital, advisory and market-making services as well as trading in carbon credits. The spokesperson said this is an “increasingly important” focus area for JPMorgan.

For some, the entry of global banks into a market that is not yet properly regulated marks a worrying development.

“After a year of revelations about how terrible voluntary forest carbon projects have been,” it is “surprising people are again saying we need this without a complete overhaul,” said the former senior Bank of England adviser. said Michael Sherren, who is now a fellow at the Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership.

“The VCM is like a multi-headed snake that has risen again at COP28,” he said.

While climate scientists have long warned against relying on offsets to achieve net zero emissions, they also acknowledge that such products are important when it comes to tackling residual emissions in hard-to-reach areas. .

And in the name of exorcising the ghosts of the past, a new era of cooperation began during the first week of COP28. The largest voluntary carbon standard setters agreed to align best practices and improve transparency, while key organizations plan to establish a comprehensive integrity framework for carbon crediting programs.

The US Commodities Futures Trading Commission, which regulates derivatives markets, used the COP28 summit to unveil standards for high integrity carbon offset futures trading. UN officials at talks in Dubai are expected to announce new guardrails around the voluntary carbon market that will be based on guidelines drawn up by experts last month.

Voluntary carbon credits “are not going to solve the climate crisis,” Rajasingam said. “But at the same time, we don’t want valuable projects to go unfunded because of reputational stigma.”

Currently, carbon prices are at historic lows. Demand saw a 12% decline last year, with a further 5% decline seen in 2023, according to BloombergNEF.

“But the fundamental factors underpinning demand have not changed,” BNEF’s Laila Khanfar wrote in a recent research note.

Drivers include only the fact that many companies will be unable to meet net zero targets without using offsets, along with the possibility of national restrictions. BNEF estimates that such dynamics set the stage for a significant price surge by the middle of the century.

How offsets work:

The purpose of the voluntary carbon offset market is to generate carbon credits, which are typically purchased by companies to offset their emissions. A carbon credit is a paper security that represents one ton of CO2 reduced or removed from the atmosphere generated by projects such as wind farms or tree planting. Project developers work with intermediaries such as South Pole to sell credits. Buyers can trade the units or use them to offset their own emissions, in which case they must retire the credits to avoid being used twice.

Citi’s carbon markets team currently consists of four London-based traders and four sales people covering the voluntary carbon market. Bloomberg reported last month that Barclays has hired an industry veteran from Shell Plc, Oliver Morning, to run its carbon trading operations.

Adding to the long list of unknowns surrounding the carbon offset market is the element of technological innovation that could lead to a sudden boom in the carbon removal sector. This can make some project finance feel like “venture capital-style risk,” Rajasingam said.

“Carbon credits work best when prices and methodology are established, not for technologies that are still emerging,” he said. “That said, we intend to be very actively involved in removals as this escalates.”

Michael R., founder and majority owner of Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News. Bloomberg is the United Nations Secretary-General’s Special Envoy for Climate Ambition and Solutions. Bloomberg Philanthropies regularly partners with the COP Presidency to promote climate action.

Bloomberg LP, parent of Bloomberg News, has partnered with South Pole to buy carbon credits to offset global travel emissions.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg LP

Source: www.bing.com