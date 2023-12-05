Wall Street eyes stocks of athleisure brands and energy-drink makers as big winners in Ozzyme craze

The rise of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Vegovy, and Monjaro is going to have a big impact on consumer spending habits.

Stifel conducted a survey of consumers and highlighted potential winners as more people are looking to lose weight with medications.

Athleisure brands like Lululemon may see a surge in demand, as will energy drink makers.

The continued growth of GLP-1 drugs like Ozempic, Vegovy and Monzaro is going to have a big impact on consumer spending habits as more people lose weight, according to the findings of a new survey.

This could mean consumers are spending less money on food and more money on athleisure brands to update their wardrobes. This is because GLP-1 drugs can help overweight and diabetic patients lose more than 20% of their body weight over the course of a year due to changes in appetite.

Stifel analysts conducted a survey of consumers last month and 15% of respondents said they were currently taking a GLP-1 drug. An additional 21% said they were interested in taking GLP-1 drugs.

Some of the survey’s findings were clear, with Stifel estimating a 4% reduction in calories consumed by consumers assuming 16% of the US population starts taking the drug.

But some of the survey results were less clear-cut, as they identified exactly where GLP-1 users might start spending their money.

“Our survey shows that respondents using the GLP-1 drug are 72% more likely than the general population to consume an energy drink at least once per month. We believe this GLP “Reduces the need for caffeine as the loss of appetite caused by .-1 reduces the calories consumed that are converted into energy,” Stiefel said.

The firm said 86% of respondents using the GLP-1 drug reported purchasing an energy drink at least once, compared to only 50% in the overall population. Stifel estimates that U.S. energy drink consumption could increase by about 2% if more people started taking GLP-1 drugs.

That’s good news for energy drink makers like Monster Beverage and Celsius Holdings, Stiefel said.

Other stock beneficiaries of the GLP-1 drug craze are athleisure brands, as people losing weight become more active and update their wardrobe.

“Simply, consumers who lose a significant amount of weight will need new clothes,” Stiefel said. “In the first year of weight loss, driven by changing shapes and wardrobe upgrades driven by increased confidence, we believe this population could increase apparel spending by 2x or more.”

According to Stifel, changes in apparel spending habits among GLP-1 consumers should result in more spending on athleisure brands, running shoes and hiking shoes.

“Exercise reportedly increases the efficacy of GLP-1 solutions, which suggests that a portion of the population has invested in GLP-1 participation, which is likely to increase activity. We believe that As people lose weight, they may be encouraged to wear the clothes as part of consumers’ active lifestyles, creating demand for active apparel and athletic shoes,” Stiefel said.

Of note, this should bode well for Lululemon, Dick’s Sporting Goods, On Holding and Skechers.

Source: markets.businessinsider.com