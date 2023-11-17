Wall Street expert predicts Ripple IPO date

Wall Street financial expert Linda Jones recently offered a detailed forecast regarding Ripple’s potential initial public offering (IPO). Speaking in a fireside chat with pre-IPO investment platform Linkto, Jones outlined his insights on the expected timeline and factors influencing Ripple’s decision to go public.

"This is my interview with Linkto today. We talked about my previous calculations about when Ripple might go public, what the stock might be worth, and what potential acquisition targets might be.

Ripple IPO in May 2024?

Despite Ripple’s apparent lack of immediate need for IPO-related funds, Jones suggested that investor pressure could force company executives to take this path. He elaborated, “As I said, Ripple was founded in 2012, and I think their investors want to get out and Brad [Garlinghouse] There will be pressure on them to do so even if they do not need the money from the IPO.

Their forecast hinges on the macroeconomic outlook, predicting a bullish market driven by low inflation and interest rates, which will create a favorable environment for public offerings. “I think we’re going to have this incredible bull market, driven by inflation and falling interest rates, that will lead to very strong growth in stocks, which will make the IPO market very hot next year,” Jones said.

Jones pointed to mid-May 2024, specifically around May 15, as the ideal window for Ripple’s IPO, depending on favorable market conditions and the company’s preparation. “I think if Ripple wants to go public next year there’s a chance that mid-May would be an ideal time, right around May 15th would be an ideal time – that’s my number one goal is that they could go public if everything goes well. “The stars, the sun, and the moon – were aligned, and they wanted to go public,” she explained.

However, he also cautioned about the uncertainty of this timeline, hinting that if Ripple misses this window, the next viable opportunity may not arise until 2025. “If it doesn’t happen, I think it probably won’t happen until 2025,” Jones commented.

A roadblock remains to be overcome

The ongoing legal battle with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is further complicating Ripple’s path to an IPO. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has acknowledged this challenge, noting that SEC approval of Ripple’s Form S-1 registration statement for the IPO is required. As long as the legal battle continues, this approval will remain uncertain.

At press time, XRP price was trading at $0.6165 after falling below the 0.382 Fibonacci retracement level.

