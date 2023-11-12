Wall Street Expects S&P 500 to Hit Record High: 2 Highly Recommended Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever

Throughout October, Wall Street analysts lowered fourth-quarter earnings estimates S&P 500 (^GSPC 1.56%) due to slow economy. But the collective wisdom of Wall Street still says the benchmark index will hit record highs next year.

Specifically, the S&P 500 has a 12-month price target of 5,052, which represents a 15% gain from its current level of 4,383 (as of November 8). It is a bottom-up forecast that aggregates over 11,000 individual estimates and aggregates an average price target on each stock in the index.

build on it, CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD 2.91%) and hubspot (HUBS 3.32% ) both have an average rating of “Buy” among analysts, and neither stock has a single sell rating at the moment.

Read on to learn more about these highly recommended growth stocks.

1. CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is the market leader in several categories of cybersecurity software, including endpoint security, cloud security, and threat intelligence. Investors can attribute that success to powerful artificial intelligence (AI) and a deep portfolio of integrated products, not to mention the tremendous potential for innovation that gave rise to those assets in the first place.

The CrowdStrike Falcon platform includes more than two dozen software modules that address multiple industry sectors. That strategy is resonating in the market because it supports product consolidation, and many enterprises still rely on dozens of point solutions.

However, the CrowdStrike Falcon platform offers much more than product integration. It was engineered to capture and analyze data unlike any other solution on the market, and CEO George Kurtz says it’s AI models are “uniquely capable of detecting and stopping the most sophisticated attacks.” “Effective from”.

In short, CrowdStrike simplifies cybersecurity by consolidating workloads on a single platform powered by superior AI. According to consulting firm Frost & Sullivan, its extensive portfolio and AI expertise result in “unparalleled prevention of malware and malware-free attacks.” That selling point has translated into strong financial results.

In the most recent quarter, revenue increased 37% to $732 million and adjusted net income (meaning not conforming to generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP) increased 109% to $180 million. CrowdStrike has also maintained its industry-leading retention rates, meaning the company is not only retaining the majority of customers, but those customers are consistently spending more over time.

Looking ahead, CrowdStrike has a visionary product roadmap that should keep it at the forefront of the cybersecurity industry. Investors should be particularly excited by Charlotte AI, a generative AI assistant that empowers users to automate cybersecurity workflows with natural language. Morgan Stanley He believes CrowdStrike is one of the three cybersecurity companies best positioned to monetize generative AI.

Shares trade at about 17 times sales, a discount to the three-year average of 31.1 times and fairly valued in that context. The cybersecurity market is expected to grow 12.3% annually through 2030, but CrowdStrike should easily outperform the average given its strong competitive position. So I wouldn’t hesitate to buy this growth stock today.

2. HubSpot

HubSpot has evolved beyond its roots in marketing software to become a full-stack customer relationship management (CRM) platform. The company is still a leader in marketing automation, but its portfolio now includes adjacent applications that help sales, service, and operations teams work more productively.

The HubSpot CRM platform is designed with small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in mind and the company has earned a strong position in both market segments despite stiff competition from industry leaders. sales force, Indeed, research firm G2 ranked HubSpot as the best software company in any category in 2023, citing its strong market presence across multiple software verticals and its high user satisfaction scores.

HubSpot reports solid financial results in the first half of 2023. Revenue increased 26% to $1 billion and non-GAAP net income increased 164% to $132 million. But the company should be able to maintain that momentum as more SMBs adopt CRM software.

HubSpot is also investing in AI product development. The company is already a recognized leader in AI sales assistant software among SMBs, but it recently introduced a suite of AI-enabled tools and features that support workflow automation and predictive insights on its CRM platform. The company will gradually launch new AI products in the coming quarters.

Shares currently trade at about 11 times sales, a discount to the three-year average of 17 times sales and a fair price to pay. The CRM market is projected to grow at 13.9% annually through 2030, but HubSpot should have no problem surpassing the industry average given its strong market presence. That’s why it’s a highly recommended growth stock worth buying.

Wall Street doesn’t know the future, but history says the S&P 500 is going up

As a final caveat, no one really knows what the S&P 500 will do over the course of the next year, not even the most talented Wall Street analysts. But the index has consistently hit new highs throughout history, and investors have no reason to expect a break from the historical pattern.

To that end, the S&P 500’s next record high is only a function of time. This will happen sooner or later, so patient investors should feel comfortable buying stocks like CrowdStrike and HubSpot in the current market environment.

Source: www.fool.com