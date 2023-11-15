Wall Street expects gap in retail earnings

US consumers will be in focus this week as a large portion of retail earnings are set to be released.

And while the economic story of 2023 has largely been about resilience and better-than-expected spending, that hasn’t translated into higher retail stocks across the board.

“Americans are becoming selective in their spending, and while this can keep the economy running, it also creates discord among companies within the region,” eToro US investment analyst Kelly Cox wrote in a blog post on Nov. 11. Is.”

For example, service-based retail stocks have seen an average rise of 13.6% this year due to higher spending on travel, he said, while automobile and parts stocks have seen an average decline of 12.6%.

There has been another clear trend: companies in the consumer staples sector have performed better than companies in the discretionary sector.

Walmart (WMT) stock is up more than 16% in 2023, outperforming the S&P 500 and benefiting some consumers as inflation strains household budgets, particularly in the grocery sector. Happening.

In contrast, Target (TGT) has seen shares decline by more than 25% due to its higher reliance on discretionary spending. In July, Goldman Sachs estimated that 60% of Target’s sales came from discretionary items.

Investors will be welcomed with broad earnings this week. They started with Home Depot (HD) on Tuesday, which reported better-than-expected results but warned of “restraint” from consumers. But its stock rose after its release amid a broader market rally on Tuesday.

Home Depot is followed by Target on Wednesday and Walmart on Thursday. Macy’s (M), TJX Companies (TJX), and BJ Wholesale (BJ) are also set to release results.

In a note previewing retail earnings, Morgan Stanley equity analyst Simeon Gutman wrote that Walmart was well-positioned for a “beat and raise” scenario. Gutman, meanwhile, doesn’t see any reversal point yet to bring Target out of its sputter.

And when it comes to retailers whose results are tied to the housing market, Morgan Stanley is “leaning to cautious” in the near term as it anticipates sales “softness” for Lowe’s (LOW), leading to a third. Earnings in the quarter will be lower than expected, while Home Depot may lead that segment of retail.

In the “softlines” sector, which includes discretionary names like TJX, Macy’s, Lululemon (LULU), and Nike (NKE), Evercore ISI retail analyst Michael Binetti said macro and industry signals are “mixed at best.”

“Slack demand today coupled with the risk of a recession has created negative sentiment for the sector in recent months,” Binetti wrote.

But as inventory improves and wallet share shifts away from services dominance after the pandemic, Evercore sees some opportunities in the sector. Its top five picks are TJX, PVH (PVH), Lululemon, Ulta (ULTA), and Gap (GPS).

Evercore believes that these companies have strong defensive characteristics and a clear track record of delivering superior performance.

Overall, this week will provide an update on the health of the US economy as some on Wall Street predict a recession due to student loan repayments, decline in excess savings and higher borrowing costs.

“Given the role of the consumer in the economy, the direction from here is likely to have an impact on the broader market,” Julian Emanuel, senior managing director at Evercore ISI, wrote in a research note on Nov. 12.

