Wall Street digests surprisingly resilient corporate results, 4 big takeaways from earnings season

The S&P 500 is on track for its strongest earnings season since the third quarter of 2021.

According to FactSet, 82% of S&P 500 companies that have reported so far have beaten expectations.

Bank of America says earnings are telling the market four things about the state of the economy.

Corporate earnings are looking absolutely fine this quarter – and that’s saying a few things about the future of the US economy.

Bank of America in a note on Monday pointed to a resilient earnings season so far, despite earlier concerns on Wall Street about a continued slowdown in corporate profits.

Of the 81% of S&P 500 companies that have reported third-quarter results, 82% reported earnings that exceeded analysts’ estimates, according to FactSet data, making this earnings season expected to be the strongest since 2021. Is.

According to Bank of America strategists, this is good news for stocks and it could tell investors four key things about the US economy.

1. America can still avoid recession

The economy may be on a slowing path, and companies have already gone through the worst of the earnings growth slowdown. ,

“The economy is cooling down, but companies have had a slowdown in earnings, have cut costs and are now enjoying margin expansion,” the strategists said.

There are still concerns that sluggish consumer demand could weigh on earnings, with real sales currently declining at an annual pace of 2%. But earnings growth this quarter reached 4% year-on-year, a sign that profits have bottomed out and are about to rise, the bank said.

Moreover, history shows that earnings recover faster than they fall, strategists said, and recessions “typically remove excess capacity, resulting in a lower cost structure and improved margin profiles.” It happens.”

2. The economy may see a surge in productivity

Non-agricultural labor productivity increased by 4.7% quarter-on-quarter. Meanwhile, despite slowing sales, revenue per employee in the S&P 500 is reaching its highest level since 2008.

“Domestic investment points to a potential productivity boom ahead amid the upgrade cycle and re-shoring,” the bank said.

Bank notes cited in the earnings call as “re-shoring” have skyrocketed, indicating more domestic capital spending by companies.

3. Earnings expectations for the fourth quarter are better than expected

Bank of America analysts said earnings expectations for the fourth quarter fell 3.5% from early October, but half of that was entirely dependent on Pfizer and Merck, two pharmaceutical companies that face “extraordinary risks.” Is doing.

In the rest of the market, earnings per share expectations in 2024 remain near the historical average. Analysts expect earnings to decline only 0.6%, compared with the usual 1.2% decline.

4. There are still concerns about the state of the American consumer

There are still concerns about US consumers being weak as spending slows amid a decline in savings amid the pandemic, which is likely to hurt corporate profitability.

Companies that beat earnings expectations outperformed the S&P 500 by 126 basis points the day after reporting their financial reports, compared to an average of 147 basis points.

Meanwhile, companies in the consumer discretionary and staples sectors were penalized when they earned less earnings than Wall Street expected: On average, underperforming consumer discretionary companies underperformed the S&P 500 by an average of 129 basis points, while staples Underperformed the index. By 85 basis points.

The punishment was even more severe when companies completely missed earnings expectations, with consumer discretionary underperforming the S&P 500 by 351 basis points, while staples underperforming by 242 basis points.

However, investors are still waiting for the remaining S&P 500 firms to report their financial reports in the next few weeks. This includes 22% of the consumer discretionary sector, 30% of the technology sector, 37% of small-cap stocks and 29% of mid-cap stocks, which may provide more insight into the overall macro environment, Bank of America strategists said. ,

Source: markets.businessinsider.com