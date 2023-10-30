Wall Street closed sharply higher on earnings momentum; The Fed took notice

McDonald’s surges after beating third-quarter estimates

NEW YORK, Oct 30 (Reuters) – Wall Street rose on Monday, kicking off a busy week that included heavy earnings, economic data and the Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting.

Recovering from last week’s selloff, all three major US stock indexes closed more than 1% higher. Interest rate sensitive megacap stocks led by Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com (AMZN.O), and Apple Inc (AAPL.O) provided the most gains.

“Earnings are up today,” said Oliver Pursche, senior vice president at Wealthspire Advisors in New York. “The market got oversold, and the reality is that earnings have been pretty good, the U.S. economy continues to grow, and that’s likely to be the case in the fourth quarter and the first half of next year.”

Third-quarter earnings season, firing on all cylinders, has reached its halfway point, with 251 companies in the S&P 500 reporting. According to LSEG, 78% of them have beaten Wall Street estimates.

Overall, analysts now expect S&P 500 annual earnings to rise 4.3% in the third quarter, a marked improvement from the 1.6% year-over-year rise seen in early October.

Investors have shown “less pessimism,” Purshay said. “The tone of the first and second quarter calls was more negative. There were concerns about interest rates, Fed policy, a recession that never came.”

Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), Apple Inc, Pfizer Inc (PFE.N) and Starbucks Corp (SBUX.O) are among the high-profile companies expected to report results in the coming week.

On Tuesday, the Federal Open Markets Committee (FOMC) is expected to convene a two-day monetary policy meeting, at the conclusion of which a decision may be taken to keep the fed funds target rate at a range of 5.25%-5.50%.

Investors will examine the accompanying statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s subsequent question-and-answer session for clues about the central bank’s path forward with rates.

“The Fed wants to look at the cumulative effects of rate hikes on the economy, but they have also said they are prepared to exercise extreme caution as long as inflation remains above 3%,” Purshay said.

The Bank of England and the Bank of Japan will also announce rate decisions this week, with the bank considering further adjustments to its yield curve control (YCC) framework, Nikkei reports.

Closely watched economic data are coming out this week, culminating in the US Labor Department’s October employment report on Friday.

A rise in Treasury yields along with geopolitical conflict stemming from the Israel-Hamas conflict have put pressure on stocks in recent weeks, sending the benchmark S&P 500 (.SPX) down nearly 10% from its intraday high in July .

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 511.37 points, or 1.58%, to 32,928.96, the S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 49.45 points, or 1.20%, to 4,166.82 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 146.47 points. Up 1.16%, to 12,789.48.

All 11 major sectors of the S&P 500 ended the session in the green, with communications services (.SPLRCL) the biggest percentage gain, jumping 2.1%.

McDonald’s (MCD.N) quarterly results were better than expected, driven by demand for its more affordable meals as consumers grapple with inflationary pressures. Its shares gained 1.7%.

Onsemi (ON.O) fell 21.8% after the chip maker forecast weak fourth-quarter revenue due to slowing demand for electric vehicles.

Western Digital Corp (WDC.O) jumped 7.3% after the company disclosed plans to separate itself into two independent public companies.

Realty Income (ON) fell 5.7% after Spirit Realty Capital (SRC.N) announced it was entering into an all-stock deal valued at $9.3 billion. Spirit Realty Capital advanced 7.9%.

Advancing issues outnumber declining issues on the NYSE by a 2.15-to-1 ratio; On the Nasdaq, a 1.62-to-1 ratio favored advancers.

The S&P 500 recorded no new 52-week highs and 44 new lows; The Nasdaq Composite recorded 14 new highs and 363 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 10.16 billion shares, compared with the full-session average of 10.67 billion over the past 20 trading days.

Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Amrita Khandekar and Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio

