Wall Street CEO warns lawmakers that tough new rules could 'fundamentally transform' the US economy

Top Wall Street bosses warned lawmakers that new financial rules being considered by US regulators could harm lending and potentially damage the US economy.

Bank CEOs, including JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon and Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon, argued at a congressional hearing on Wednesday that introducing tougher legislation – such as increasing the amount of capital held by banks – could create risks and destabilize markets. Can cause harm.

“The irony is that the proposal to reduce risk would create even more risk in the financial system,” Dimon said in opening testimony. It would “fundamentally transform the American economy in ways the Federal Reserve has not studied or considered.”

Solomon said the new global policies – known as the Basel III endgame – “have a particularly negative impact on the functioning of capital markets.”

While the annual monitoring of Wall Street firms takes place every year, this year’s meeting follows a series of failures at regional banks earlier this year, which resulted in the bankruptcies of well-known institutions including Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

Jamie Dimon poses for a photo before beginning his congressional testimony. AP

JPMorgan stepped in to purchase First Republic Bank after the smaller bank collapsed.

In response, new global banking standards, known as the Basel III Endgame, have been proposed in the hopes of providing greater stability to the sector.

But the CEO stressed the potential adverse impact on a range of products and services, from green lending, commodity hedging and pension plan profits to the liquidity of the US Treasury market.

Other bank CEOs testifying at the hearing include Morgan Stanley’s James Gorman, Citi’s Jane Fraser, State Street’s Ronald O’Hanley, Bank of America’s Brian Moynihan and Wells Fargo’s Charles Scharf.

Brian Moynihan, Chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Jamie Dimon, Chairman and CEO of JPMorgan Chase; and Jane Fraser, CEO of Citigroup. getty images

Gorman strongly criticized Basel as being “completely unnecessary” and subsequently making “no sense” for an industry that was already awash in cash and subject to many strict regulations.

The CEO is being questioned by lawmakers, including progressive Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.).

In 2021, Dimon was embroiled in a heated spat with Warren over overdraft fees, while the previous year he had grilled her over fraud on the bank payments network Zelle.

David Solomon warned that the new rules could harm the economy. AFP via Getty Images

Big banks later reduced overdraft fees and expanded Zelle fraud protection.

Democrats like Sherrod Brown, who chairs the committee, expressed skepticism that banks are motivated more by profits.

Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), chairman of the committee, said, “Nothing in these rules will prevent your banks from making loans to working families.” “Your banks want to maximize quarterly profits, cost everything else and hurt everyone else.”

Republican Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina was more sympathetic and said the new policy framework would have a “devastating impact” on small business owners.

When Mike Rounds, a Republican senator from South Dakota, asked the CEOs whether the rules could hurt homebuyers, farmers, small business owners, all eight raised their hands.

