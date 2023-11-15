Wall Street bullish on Exxon’s lithium push: ‘In their wheelhouse’

ExxonMobil’s plan to extract lithium in southern Arkansas highlights the oil giant’s ambitions to take its expertise in oil drilling and apply it to the lithium market and become a major supplier of the critical element used for electric vehicle batteries.

“What we were trying to do in Arkansas is — there’s not a single commercial facility like this on the planet today. This is really breaking new ground,” Patrick Haworth, ExxonMobil’s lithium global business manager, told Yahoo Finance.

On Tuesday, ExxonMobil announced it will drill its first lithium well in Arkansas, targeting production in 2027. The oil giant aims to produce enough lithium to meet the manufacturing needs of automakers for more than one million EVs per year by 2030.

“The way they’re going to extract lithium is in their wheelhouse,” CFRA analyst Stewart Glickman told Yahoo Finance.

He added, “It’s similar to the normal well drilling and processing that they would be doing anyway when you’re going after crude oil.”

The initiative, called Mobilithium, will use conventional oil and gas drilling techniques to access salt water approximately 10,000 feet underground.

It will separate lithium from salt water through a technology called direct lithium extraction, or DLE. The soft, silvery-white metal will be converted into battery grade material, and the remaining salt water will be recirculated underground.

Earlier this year, Goldman Sachs analysts called DLE a “potentially game-changing technology” that “has the potential to significantly increase lithium supply…albeit with the added bonus of offering ESG/sustainability benefits.”

ExxonMobil believes its technology would be two-thirds less in carbon intensity than hard-rock mining.

“It’s arguably more environmentally friendly. So I think maybe this will win over some people who say Exxon is not doing enough from a carbon perspective,” Glickman said. “This probably wins some brownie points from the green crowd”

EVs are expected to account for 29% of all new vehicles in the US by 2050. The Biden administration’s Inflation Reduction Act is expected to accelerate US adoption by giving tax credits to battery makers that use critical metals and domestically manufactured EVs.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk (TSLA) has dubbed lithium batteries the “new oil.” The EV giant is building a lithium refinery near Corpus Christi, Texas, aiming for production by 2025.

According to a lithium supplier, whose customers include Tesla and LG Chem, the material is in high demand.

“We currently produce about 20,000 tons of refined lithium hydroxide in the U.S.,” Piedmont Lithium CEO Keith Phillips told Yahoo Finance. “We think we need more than 700,000 tons by the second half of this decade. That is, 35 times more.” In an interview earlier this year.

He added, “It’s all a little more future-facing – and I think the question is where is all the content going to come from?”

Exxon’s announcement comes at a time when automakers are scaling back EV plans amid signs of declining demand and falling lithium prices.

“We take a very long-term view of the market fundamentals,” ExxonMobil’s Howarth said. He added, “[We’ve got] We have good relationships with automakers and battery manufacturers,” noting that “we are getting inquiries from them about how they can access the material that we plan to produce.

The company has not disclosed how much it is investing in its lithium initiative, or when it will see a return on investment. For now, Wall Street is willing to wait it out.

“The earnings are not going to be significant for them this decade,” said Peter McNally, global head of industrial materials and energy at Third Bridge. “But this is a company that has a lot of time to wait.”

