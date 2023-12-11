Wall Street bull claims S&P 500 will reach 5,200 in 2024

Another Wall Street strategist sees a record high for the S&P 500 in 2024.

John Stoltzfus, chief investment strategist at Oppenheimer, estimates the S&P 500 (^GSPC) will close next year at 5,200, which would match Fundstrat’s Tom Lee for the highest target tracked by Yahoo Finance. The call Friday’s close represents an increase of about 13% for the benchmark average over the next year.

“The bigger story here that we see is that it looks like the U.S. economy is bigger than the bearish negative pitchbook,” Stoltzfus told Yahoo Finance, pointing to economic data that showed surprise growth throughout 2023. Is of.

Stoltzfus noted that Oppenheimer sees 2024 as a “year of transition” from a period of restrictive monetary policy by the Fed to a period of easing of its stance by the central bank.

“Resilience” will again be the key word in 2024, he said. Stoltzfus does not see economic growth turning negative despite the recession and interest rate cuts will provide relief to the markets in the second half of the year.

The positive trends seen in earnings over the last two quarters gives Stoltzfus confidence that corporates can survive into 2024 as well. They estimate corporate earnings will grow 9% to $240 per share in 2024.

“The fact that eight of the eleven sectors are showing positive earnings growth, with four of them – communications services, information technology, consumer discretionary and financials – growing in double digits, is a warning,” Stoltzfus said. “It is worth mentioning that.”

He sees many of the 2023 winners leading the way again in 2024. Oppenheimer rates Information Technology (XLK) and Consumer Discretionary (XLY) as Overweights in 2024, along with Industrials (XLI).

Technology has been the leading sector with growth of 50% in 2023, while consumer discretionary has been the third strongest sector with growth of 34.1%.

“What we’re really looking for here is an extension of the rally,” Stoltzfus said. “But it probably won’t be at the expense of technology because technology remains the main driver… Technology is in the same position today as the automobile was in the early 20th century.”

In particular, Stoltzfus described the market’s recent move to anticipate a Fed rate cut as soon as March as “very rosy.” Given that the Fed wants to avoid pushing the economy into recession, he believes it will remain cautious in ensuring that inflation continues its downward trend.

He expects to cut rates in the second half of next year and perhaps even in the fourth quarter if inflation proves “sticky.”

“We are no longer in a crisis situation,” Stoltzfus said. “That doesn’t mean the Fed won’t cut rates if we go into a crisis situation or if it thinks the economy is falling into recession. They very well could cut rates.

“But we don’t think that’s the case. We think consumers and businesses have remained remarkably resilient. Even though the number of jobs has started to decline, labor has remained resilient.”

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Source: finance.yahoo.com