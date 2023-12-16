Wall Street bull calls for stock market rally this year, says small-cap stocks could rise 50% next year

In January, most economists were convinced that stubborn inflation and rising interest rates would lead to an imminent recession, and Wall Street’s top minds were feeling bearish about 2023.

But Tom Lee, co-founder of Fundstrat Global Advisors, was optimistic. The veteran market observer, who previously served as JPMorgan’s chief equity strategist, argued that the S&P 500 would rise about 25% to between 4,750 and 4,800 by year’s end.

It was an outside-the-consensus call, given that forecasters surveyed by Bloomberg had an average year-end target of more than 4,000 for the blue-chip index. But Lee believed the Fed’s interest rate hike would be able to control inflation without precipitating a job-killing recession — the vaunted economic “soft landing” that has historically been difficult.

Now that call seems quite prescient. The labor market has proven its resilience this year; Inflation continues to decline from its four-decade high by 2022; And the economy is growing. As a result, the S&P 500 is up more than 23% year to date, just a few percentage points shy of Lee’s year-end target.

After this huge surge in stocks, which saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average reach record highs this week, some investors are beginning to wonder if there is any profit left.

“The recent rally in the markets has investors anticipating a perfect soft landing for the economy, without the pain of a recession,” David Donabedian, chief investment officer at CIBC Private Wealth US, said Friday. “However, this may not be realistic.”

Donabedian warned that even if it is “all systems go” for markets in the near term, “concerns remain about valuations and ultimately an outlook that may be too rosy.”

Lee, always the Bull, disagrees. And he has one recommendation for investors: Focus on smaller companies to outperform next year.

“Over the next 12 months it looks like small-caps could go up 50%,” he told CNBC on Friday, with the Russell 2000 index, which tracks U.S. stocks with an average market capitalization of just $2.8 billion, up from 1,996. Can increase up to 3,000. By the end of the year.

How Small-Cap Stocks Could Outperform in 2024?

According to Lee, the next year will be about lower inflation and interest rate cuts and this should benefit small-cap stocks, which have been hit hardest by rising borrowing costs. Small-caps tend to be more leveraged, meaning the Fed’s interest rate hikes over the past 18 months have dramatically affected their bottom line.

As a result, the Russell 2000 is up more than 14% this year, compared to the S&P 500’s roughly 23% rise. But if inflation continues to decline in 2024, leading to the Fed cutting interest rates, as is now widely forecast, it could be a boon for small-caps. And Lee is confident that inflation has already been brought under control.

“I think inflation will easily reach the key target of 2% sometime next year and stay there,” he said.

Consumers’ inflation expectations, which are a good predictor of actual inflation, are falling, he said. The University of Michigan’s December consumer sentiment survey released last week showed Americans’ one-year inflation outlook dropped to just 3.1%, a significant decline from 4.5% in November and the lowest level since the beginning of 2021.

Lee also argued that 60% of core inflation – a metric that excludes more volatile food and energy prices – comes from housing, cars and car services, categories that are no longer seeing huge price jumps.

“Housing and cars alone accounted for 1.74 percentage points of additional inflation. We are up 1.6% [inflation], So really those two things are responsible for all the inflation,” he said.

According to him, US home prices rose only 4.7% year on year in November, while rent prices fell 2.1% from a year earlier, according to Redfin data. New vehicle prices have also declined for three consecutive months, according to Cox Automotive. And according to the Mannheim Used Vehicle Price Index, used car prices fell 5.8% in November from a year earlier.

As long as housing inflation “stabilizes” at 6% and car prices continue to fall, Lee believes inflation will fall to the Fed’s 2% target and “stay there” in 2024.

For investors, this means small-caps have the most to gain from interest rate cuts at the current opportunity, especially given how cheap they are compared to larger peers. Lee said small-cap stocks are particularly good buys relative to the value of the assets on their balance sheets, called book value.

“On a price-to-book basis, [small-caps] Relative to the S&P they are trading about where they were in 1999. And that was the beginning of a 12-year outperformance cycle,” Lee said.

