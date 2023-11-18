Wall Street Breakfast: The new bear in town

new bear in town

It wasn’t long ago that many were talking about oil prices reaching triple digits, but since then things have been going in the opposite direction. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate has now fallen into a bear market, falling more than 20% from its previous high of $95 in late September. Thursday’s 5% drop to below $73 a barrel set a new milestone, giving oil its fourth weekly loss, with a combination of factors responsible for its fall from grace.

Too much supply: Rising inventories and growing US stockpiles are changing market dynamics, with the EIA’s latest estimates far exceeding expectations. There are also growing signs of non-compliance within OPEC+ over the group’s recent production cuts, while a Western price cap designed to dent Russia’s oil revenues has largely failed.

Very low demand: The global economic outlook is weakening, especially in China, the world’s largest importer of crude oil. Refiners there have cut their daily processing rates, suggesting more clouds and economic headwinds are to come.

Very high premium: Prices rose over the summer after OPEC+ cut excess production and exports, and were later helped by fears of war in the Middle East. Those fears have failed to come true as the conflict appears to be limited to Israel and Hamas, without disrupting oil supplies from nearby areas.

Very few basics: The speed at which oil broke below the $90 and $80 support levels, as well as the softening of the oil futures curve, has commodity traders focused on key technicals. Those pricing patterns saw front-month contracts of both WTI and Brent trading in contango and were likely enhanced by automated selling systems.

what to watch: The market is looking ahead to the next OPEC+ meeting in Vienna, which takes place a week from Sunday. The group recently forecast that “global oil market fundamentals remain strong,” but that could change as they reconsider extending or deepening their production cuts. Disagreements between cartels have led to an unstable environment and several price wars over the past decade, and there are likely to be some tough discussions this time around to prevent another war from happening.

self interrupt

Amazon ( AMZN ) is entering the auto retail space through a partnership with Hyundai Motor ( OTCPK:HYMTF ). Buyers will have the option to purchase the vehicle on the e-commerce giant’s website and then collect it from their local dealer. Hyundai has also named AWS as its preferred cloud provider, and said the Alexa built-in experience is coming to its next-generation vehicles. The partnership will be noted in the industry, as it adds growing competition to auto retailers like Carvana (CVNA), CarMax (KMX), Vroom (VRM) and AutoNation (AN). (53 comments)

bunsen burner steak

Italy has banned the production and sale of lab-grown meat, in line with government efforts to protect the country’s traditional culinary culture. Agriculture Minister Francesco Lollobrigida said, “Italy is the first country in the world to be protected from the social and economic risks of synthetic food.” While the European Union has not yet approved the sale of lab-grown meat, other countries have begun to grant such approval. Singapore was the first country to allow such meat, followed by the US in June. Separately, U.S. producers of plant-based meat alternatives like Beyond Meat (BYND) are bowing out of fading popularity and weak consumer demand. (12 comments)

Shutdown averted

President Biden has signed a short-term government funding bill passed by Congress to avoid a federal shutdown and push the debate over the federal budget until next year. The bill maintains government spending at current levels for two more months, giving lawmakers time to negotiate appropriations bills for the remainder of the fiscal year. The measure also does not include the $106B that the White House requested for aid to Israel and Ukraine, as well as humanitarian financing for the Palestinians and other supplemental requests. Congress is expected to focus on this when lawmakers return to the Capitol in two weeks.

Source: seekingalpha.com