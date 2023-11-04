Wall Street believes this ultra-high-yield dividend stock, down nearly 30% this year, is a hot buy

John Lennon recorded a song titled “Nobody Loves You (When You’re Down and Out)” in the 1970s. But the late singer-songwriter’s premise isn’t necessarily true when applied to stocks.

I have one ultra-high-yield dividend stock in particular in mind. That’s about 30% below the all-time high set earlier this year. However, Wall Street believes it is a strong buy.

Downtrending Devon

Independent Oil and Gas Company Shares Devon Energy (DVN 0.15%) has actually fallen nearly 30% from its January 2023 peak. Over the past year, the stock has fallen close to 40%.

To be fair, Devon’s downtrend comes after a spectacular surge. At the beginning of late 2020, the stock surged nearly 8.7 times higher. And that return doesn’t include Devon’s fantastic dividend yield, which is currently over 10.8%.

What happened to interrupt that remarkable performance? First, oil and gas prices fell. This led to a decline in Devon’s profits and free cash flow. As a result, the company had to reduce its dividend payout several times. Devon’s dividend program consists of two components, a fixed portion and a variable portion based on excess free cash flow.

However, oil and gas prices have rebounded. Why hasn’t Devon’s stock price kept pace? A major issue is that many investors are still worried that an economic recession could occur which would reduce demand for oil and gas.

Why does Wall Street love Devon Energy?

Of the 32 analysts surveyed by Refinitiv in November, 10 rated Devon Energy stock as a Strong Buy. Another 13 analysts have rated it a buy. Nine recommend holding the stock, but none think investors should sell.

What’s even more impressive, however, is Wall Street’s expectations for Devon in the near term. The average 12-month price target suggests upside potential of close to 20%.

Why does Wall Street love Devon Energy so much? You can put the evaluation at the top of the list. Shares of the oil and gas producer trade at a forward earnings multiple of less than 6.5x.

raymond james (RJF 1.86%) is one of the investment firms that views Devon as a strong buy. Analyst John Freeman liked the company’s stock buybacks, writing to investors in August that Devon “has no fear of repurchasing stock and continues to do so at a rapid pace.”

I suspect some people on Wall Street would even like the idea of ​​a big acquisition by Devon. Bloomberg reported a few weeks ago that the company was considering an acquisition marathon oil (MRO -2.00%) and/or CrownRock LP.

Is Devon Energy Stock Really A Strong Buy?

Different investors will probably have different criteria for what makes a stock a “screaming buy.” To me, those criteria include a really attractive valuation, strong growth prospects, and a solid economic moat.

Devon definitely checks the evaluation box. Pick whatever valuation metric you want, and this stock looks cheap.

I also think the company has strong growth prospects. Granted, demand for oil and gas can be highly volatile. However, I still expect an upward trend over the next decade despite increased adoption of renewable energy sources.

But are there ditches in Devon? Not necessary. The company does not enjoy network effects, where the value of its products increases as more people use them. It does not have brands or patents that give it a strong competitive advantage. Devon does not claim huge cost advantages over rivals. There are also no major costs for customers to switch to competitors’ products.

Overall, I see Devon Energy as a good stock to buy right now. Its low valuation is attractive. Because the dividend yield is so high, the stock doesn’t have to move much to deliver attractive total returns to investors. But while I think the stock is a buy, I’m not shouting about it.

Source: www.fool.com