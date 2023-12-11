editor’s Note: Morning Money is a free version of the POLITICO Pro Financial Services morning newsletter, delivered to our subscribers each morning at 5:15 a.m. The POLITICO Pro platform combines the news you need with tools you can use to take action on the day’s biggest stories. Take action on the news with POLITICO Pro,

NEW YORK – Wall Street’s top GOP donors are slowly realizing that former Pres. Donald Trump Almost certain to receive a nomination. While billionaires and their strategists continue to throw Hail Marys, they are also thinking about when to give up.

“The street is still hoping for someone else,” thomas peterfythe GOP megadonor and founder of Interactive Brokers told POLITICO on the sidelines of the Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference last week.

Chances are extremely narrow, even with former ambassador nikki haleyRecent surge in elections. If Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Or any other Republican fails to overtake Trump, Peterffy said he still hopes for a mediated GOP convention — which has not happened since. thomas davy were on the ballot in 1948 – or a viable, as yet undeclared No Labels candidate.

The risks of a second Trump presidency are “incalculable and unpredictable,” he said. Of course, Peterffy has already gone on record saying that he will likely vote for Trump in 2024 if the former president wins the nomination.

Peterffy’s comments reflect the collective anger of Wall Street Republicans, whose views on Trump are sharply at odds with the GOP base, according to conversations with more than a dozen bankers, lawyers, political consultants and asset managers. There was a time when it looked like Trump might fade, allowing a younger, cooler alternative to take his place. Instead, the opposite happened.

A series of criminal indictments have had no effect on Trump’s popularity. Some people believe that this made his support clear. Now, unless Haley or DeSantis does the impossible — or if there is a deus ex machina event that turns the political world upside down — high-dollar GOP donors will soon face an uncomfortable decision about how to proceed. Have to grow.

“I think Wall Street will be somewhat divided on a Trump-Biden rematch,” the former Republican senator said. bob corker Tennessee’s M.M. told. “The border issue, foreign policy, regulation, trade, stability and mental clarity will impact people in different ways.”

For some, the thought of a second Trump term will be enough to keep them from the field. Wall Street loves predictability. And while some of the finance industry’s kingmakers may be angry at the thought of four more years of President Joe BidenThe potential dysfunction of Trump’s second term could raise existential questions about the future of American democracy.

Putting aside Trump’s recent hesitations about what he might accomplish in a one-day dictatorship, markets are becoming increasingly wary of how US political disruption could impact the global financial system. Contested elections and incidents of political violence such as January 6 are now impacting the US Treasury securities market. Uncertainty over Trump’s broader agenda, or who he might use to execute that agenda, has tempered any enthusiasm for some of his pro-business leanings.

Still, many in the financial services world expect GOP donors to rally behind Trump, even if he is spurned by his denial of the 2020 election results and alleged criminal activity. If he chooses to negotiate with the former president, Trump aides say the door is open.

The CEO of Constellations Group said, “When it comes to boosting the economy and allowing the free flow of business and competition, Trump is far better than any of these Wall Street candidates.” bill whiteA Trump fundraiser who previously led the Fearless Museum in New York City.

White said the former president would welcome big-ticket donors back into the party “with open arms,” ​​even if they have already contributed to his challengers. To the extent that there are any concerns about Trump’s authoritarianism, no one in his circle has expressed any concerns.

“People want President Trump to be strong. They know, a weak president – ​​like we have right now – is very dangerous to our global stability, our global economy,” White said.

It’s Monday – Welcome to the work week. And as always, send tips and suggestions to Sam [email protected] And on Zach [email protected]

A message from MasterCard:

Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and MasterCard understands that each business has unique needs. With partners, Mastercard supports small business owners with innovative and customized tools, resources and solutions. With MasterCard, small businesses can connect to capital, technology, financial tools, and more to help grow and protect their business every step of the way. Learn more about how MasterCard supports small businesses at mastercard.us/smallbusiness.

Tuesday …The consumer price index for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. …The Atlantic Council will host a panel on de-dollarization at 9:30 a.m. …A panel on energy sanctions at 10 a.m. in the House Financial Services The Subcommittee Hearing will be held … The Senate Appropriations has a Subcommittee Hearing on the Disaster Recovery Fund at 10 a.m. … The House Financial Services Subcommittee on Self-Regulatory Organizations for Auditing and Accounting will have a hearing at 2 p.m. …

Wednesday … The producer price index for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. … House Financial Services has a subcommittee hearing on Iran sanctions at 9 a.m. … Peterson Institute for International Economics 9 a.m. Basel III panel Hosts… The CFTC holds an open meeting at 9:30 a.m…. The SEC holds an open meeting on its central clearing rule at 10 a.m…. The economic impacts of AI at 10 a.m. in the House Energy & Commerce Hearing is held on…Federal Reserve Chairman jerome powell Holding its press conference following the Federal Open Market Committee meeting at 2:30 p.m….

Thursday …The US retail sales and import price indices for November will be released at 8:30 am. Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) and Treasury Under Secretary for Household Finance Nelly Liang will speak at a Brookings Institution event on fiscal data collection. at 9 am …

Friday …CFTC meets behind closed doors at 9 a.m.

hemp – Montana Sen. believes cannabis banking bill is due for 2023. steve danesA key Republican supporter of the long-stalled legislation, our Natalie Fertig reports. A bipartisan group of lawmakers from both houses is stepping up negotiations to potentially pave the way for passage next year.

watch this space – This week’s Treasury auction will test the market’s ability to absorb US government debt. why does that matter? “Investors fear that signs of weak demand could spark similar turmoil, raising government borrowing costs and hurting the economy,” writes the WSJ’s Eric Wallerstein.

Not such a lame duck – Zach had an interview with the House Financial Services Chair patrick mchenry (R.N.C.) shortly after announcing his retirement. Now that he’s headed for the exit, don’t expect him to take it easy. Passing and enforcing laws on cryptocurrency, data privacy and capital formation are high on his agenda.

– Committee Republicans want a briefing on how the OCC hired Kumar Bhardwaj To become its chief financial technology officer, he applied for the job with a resume that was allegedly full of lies, reports Jasper Goodman.

On campus – President of the University of Pennsylvania Liz Magill As our Bianca Quillanton reports, she resigned over the weekend, just days after her appearance at a House education hearing last week. Magill, along with other college administrators, has been criticized by major donors, including Mark Rowan of Apollo Global Management, for failing to curb anti-Semitic rhetoric on campus.

Now is the time to start thinking about rate cuts – Federal Reserve Chairman jerome powellEfforts to reduce the inflation rate have been successful, writes WSJ’s Nick Timiraos. The hard part comes next. If the Fed waits too long to lower rates, it could slow growth and cause a recession. But if they move too quickly, it could send consumer prices rising – leading to another surge in inflation.

-The Fed is not the only central bank grappling with this dilemma. “Central bankers are saying, ‘Look, we’re waiting to see if what we’re seeing on this deflation is sustainable,’” Joyce Changthe president of global research at JPMorgan told Bloomberg Television. “We think you’re not expecting to see cuts until the second half of the year.”

-What does slow inflation look like? For now, it’s cheap flights and low prices for electronics and appliances, WSJ’s Alison Sider and Jaewon Kang report.

A message from MasterCard:

Nearly double the CFTC’s annual budget request. , shohei ohtani The (rogue) signed a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, The Athletic reports. (MM is San Francisco Giants field)

A message from MasterCard:

Whether it’s setting up shop online, accepting digital payments, or boosting cybersecurity readiness, Mastercard connects small businesses with the support they need to help them reach their goals. With MasterCard, small businesses can connect to capital, technology, financial tools, and more to help grow and protect their business every step of the way. And as part of Mastercard’s community, small business owners can hone their skills and learn new things to help build, manage and grow their enterprises. Small businesses are the backbone of our communities, and MasterCard understands that each business has unique needs. By helping business owners reach their goals, we are helping to strengthen our economy. Learn more about how MasterCard supports small businesses at mastercard.us/smallbusiness.

Source: www.politico.com