Former Wall Street banker Randall Atkins got much more than his bargain when he paid $2 million for a Wyoming coal mine without ever seeing it in 2012. At that time, he planned to make money by selling coal from his mine to other plants. Before they did a study in collaboration with the Department of Energy and found that they had treasure worth more than the gross domestic product (GDP) of some small countries.

It turned out that their coal mine was also home to an estimated $37 billion worth of rare earth elements (REEs). These elements are part of a rich vein of unconsolidated deposits running throughout the mine. Unconsolidated deposits are other minerals such as cobalt and rare earth elements contained inside rocks.

They must be harvested through a different process than normal mining. Rocks containing REEs must be crushed, ground, or broken up to access the REEs they contain. It sounds like a complicated and expensive process, but the potential value of REE makes that process worth the hassle.

Why are REEs so valuable?

REEs are valuable for several reasons, the first of which is that they are difficult to find in large quantities. This is where the “rare” in REE comes from. Second, REEs are valuable in many key technologies and industries. Some products that require REEs as part of their production process include:

As the world’s technological dependence increases, REEs used in the manufacturing of things like computers and cell phone batteries become more valuable. A REE study from the US Geological Survey showed that the US imported more than $150 million worth of REEs in 2021.

Dependence on imports is problematic for several reasons, the most important of which is that China, one of the US’s potential rivals on the world stage, is one of the main exporters of REEs. If diplomatic relations between the US and China cool down for one reason or another, the country may decide to cut off US supplies of REEs. Such a move would harm many important US industries, including the military and technology sectors.

What are some of the most valuable REEs?

The mine purchased by Atkins, known as the Brook Mine, is the mothership of REE. Some of the most desirable REEs include:

cerium oxide

neodymium oxide

Bastanite Concentrate

lanthanum carbonate

It has long been suspected that large amounts of America’s sedimentary bedrock could be rich in REEs, and scientists identified Wyoming as a potential place to find them. Now, the Brook Mine may be able to provide American industry with unprecedented access to these vital materials. Atkins and his Ramaco Resources investors would make more money than they could have imagined when they bought the Brook mine.

REE boom in Wyoming?

Could the Brook Mine cause a REE boom in Wyoming? It is possible, although finding REEs and extracting them is an expensive business. Yes, there is huge potential profit in REE mining, but like oil drilling and gold mining, finding these materials can take years and cost millions of dollars.

Indicators of REE deposits may be there, and yet may not be sufficient to justify the cost of accessing them. Then again, there may be no deposit at all. In either case, the miner stands to lose a lot of money. But if they’re a hit like Atkins’ mine, it might be worth it. Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good. Atkins and Brook Mine are living proof of this.

