Wall Street and money moved to South Florida, causing prices to rise. Now some residents want to move out.

The influx of wealthy newcomers has restructured the Florida housing market.

Middle-class residents are moving out in search of affordability, less congestion and simplicity.

According to a Florida realtor, they are moving to southern cities like Greenville and Knoxville.

It is a well known fact that Americans are moving to the Sunshine State ,

Florida’s population has been growing steadily for decades, and it was fastest growing state In 2022, according to the US Census Bureau. The pandemic ushered in remote work, allowing Americans to live wherever they want, making Florida a magnet for the wealthy who want to take advantage of the low-tax environment.

But with the influx of people – These also include rich northerners and financiers – More expensive housing and higher cost of living came. Now, locals are feeling the pressure.

“There’s no way for people to live here to afford it – the salary they pay here doesn’t add up to the cost of rent,” said Nicole Paneso, who Transferred from South Florida Where he was born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee in 2021, as Insider previously reported.

As an influx of wealthy newcomers reshape Florida, local residents – from young families to retirees – are moving out to escape the crowds, luxury lifestyles and rising cost of living. They’re looking at nearby small towns in South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia and Tennessee.

South Florida realtor Holly Meyer Lucas told Insider that many of those leaving are teachers, nurses, firefighters and police officers, because they can pick and choose their jobs where “they don’t have to wait.” Daycare list.”

They’re choosing places like Knoxville, Tennessee; Greenville, South Carolina; Huntsville, Alabama; and Asheville, North Carolina; Which she collectively calls “The Wills”.

According For cross-market data from Realtor.com , Greenville and Asheville were among the top 10 searches for home buyers in Miami looking to move out of state between July and October this year. Asheville and Knoxville were also among the most popular searches for Orlando residents looking to move out of state.

On the opposite side of the state, for buyers from Cape Coral-Fort Myers on the Gulf Coast, Asheville, Greenville and Knoxville were also among the top searches out of state during the same period.

Greenville, South Carolina. Cavendike/Shutterstock

These spaces provide a simple, affordable place to live, Mayor Lucas said, without the “complications” that come with life in post-pandemic Florida, such as the stress of living with extremely wealthy neighbors. A middle class income.

She added, “Keeping up with the Joneses becomes even more important when your child is going to school with kids who fly private and have drivers; and when grand school fund-raising events cost $100 per “Tickets go for $1,000 a ticket.”

“For some people who have these income limitations, like nurses, firefighters, policemen and now even doctors, it’s just too exhausting to keep up.”

Why the CEO moved his life and his business to Florida

Wall Street heads to South Florida in droves 2020 and 2021. The pandemic accelerated a trend started by a 2018 change in tax policy. After this, wealthy people started flocking to states with no income tax like Florida.

Billionaire hedge-fund CEOs like Citadel’s Ken Griffin paid record-breaking amounts for it south florida homes , offices added, and moved them there business completely From New York, Chicago and Silicon Valley.

“I don’t think there will be a mass exodus overnight, but it’s a trend that will continue,” Brian Guzman, founder of investment management law firm Guzman Advisory Partners, told Insider in 2021.

Well, it is, and that’s the money moved to florida According to housing-market expert Jonathan Miller, it’s likely there to stay.

Ken Griffin. Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images

According to Redfin, from January 2020 to last September the average listed home price increased 67% in Miami, 77% in West Palm Beach and 38% in Fort Lauderdale. After years of increases, rents have recently stabilized, but are not likely to become more affordable for years, according to a study by Florida Atlantic University.

It’s not just simple demand that’s driving up housing prices. This is what is creating demand, and what they are willing to pay.

In 2022, Larry Ellison, the billionaire founder of Silicon Valley software giant Oracle, paid $173 million for a home in Palm Beach. The most anyone has ever spent on a house in Florida , Just a year ago this house was sold for $94 million. This week, Ken Griffin announced plans to turn his Palm Beach properties into a $1 billion complex that would be the most expensive single-family home ever built.

“The people who are relocating are not just rich people,” Mayor Lucas said. “These are people who have substantial wealth. They have companies, they have properties.”

The people who are leaving are “going to simpler places, because the places they are leaving are becoming very, very complex as a result of the flow of money” that is reshaping the region.

South Florida metropolises like Miami, Palm Beach and Fort Lauderdale have attracted the most attention from billionaires and Fortune 500 companies over the past five years, but the influx is extending beyond the state’s East Coast, Miller said.

“There’s a very broad local aspect of demand that I don’t think will go away,” he told Insider.

‘Frustrated’ locals are tired of the high cost of living, traffic and congestion

That has changed, with the lifestyle Florida offers less attractive to some people.

more transplants become disillusioned With more local lifestyle than you might expect, Michael Bordenaro, a Miami Beach real-estate agent. The insider previously reported. Housing prices, low wages and the weather were among the complaints listed. former resident ,

Greg May, 37, went to college in Florida in 2004, but moved to Texas in 2010. He returned to the Sunshine State in 2014 and was living there until recently. He moved to North Carolina in 2022.

Home in Knoxville, Tennessee. Marcia Straub/Getty Images

Housing costs are more affordable in North Carolina than in Florida — plus you get more bang for your buck, May previously told Insider.

“All the development in Florida has been pushed together like sardines,” he said. “You go up to Greensboro and even the houses you rent for $2,000 a month have beautiful backyards. You have beautiful trees around your house.”

Real-estate agents in the South are noticing a change in atmosphere.

In Greenville, South Carolina, Realtor Jill Cody of Keller Williams said she has been selling homes to Floridians moving out of state for years, but many of the Florida buyers she finds homes for today are different.

“I think what’s most surprising to me is that they have become disillusioned with Florida because of the crowds, the hurricanes, the heat and the rising costs of home insurance,” he said.

The high cost of living combined with increasing weather disasters have forced them to leave the Sunshine State behind permanently.

“They’re being hit in a lot of different ways,” he said.

Across the state too, locals are feeling helpless. Ryan Wilson, 40, who is retired from the Army, and his wife Jami, a 37-year-old nurse, were among those from Fort Myers who moved into one of “The Wills.”

When the couple moved to the Gulf Coast city, about two and a half hours west of Miami, in 2009, they loved it. They bought a 1,800-square-foot, three-bedroom home on a quarter-acre lot in 2016 and began raising their two children there.

A highway in Miami. Traffic is a common complaint of people who are moving out of Florida. Alexander Spatari/Getty Images

But as new people started coming, life started changing. According to Redfin, the average listed home price increased nearly 60% from January 2020 to last September.

Her daughter was on a two-year waiting list to go to daycare, she stopped going to the beach because it was too crowded, traffic made it difficult to go anywhere, waiting lists at restaurants were hours long, and all Some were more expensive, the couple told Insider. Meanwhile, hurricane season worsened.

“We just wanted to be more family oriented,” Jami Wilson said. “Southwest Florida is very hot and the roads are congested.”

In 2021, they sold their home to an all-cash buyer, who paid $425,000 for it, almost double what they bought it for six years earlier. They bought a 2,400-square-foot, four-bedroom house on an acre of land in Greenville, South Carolina, for the same price.

The hardest part of the move is making new friends, but overall they have found what they were looking for.

“We love it,” Ryan Wilson said.

Have you moved out of Florida between your stay in the state? Want to share your story? Email reporter Kelsey Neubauer, [email protected] ,

