Wall Street Analysts Think Nvidia (NVDA) Could Rise 33.23%: Read This Before You Bet

shares of NVIDIA (NVDA) has gained 0% over the past four weeks and closed the last trading session at $469.50, but the stock may still have a solid upside left if Wall Street analysts’ short-term price targets are any indication. As for the price target, the average estimate of $625.53 suggests a potential upside of 33.2%.

The average includes 34 short-term price targets, ranging from a low of $460 to a high of $1,100, with a standard deviation of $113.61. While the lowest estimate suggests a 2% decline from current price levels, the most optimistic estimate suggests an increase of 134.3%. More than the range, here one should pay attention to the standard deviation, as it helps to understand the variability of the estimates. The smaller the standard deviation, the greater the consensus among analysts.

While consensus price targets are highly sought after by investors, the competence and objectivity of analysts in setting price targets has long been questionable. And investors making investment decisions based only on this tool will definitely hurt themselves.

But, for NVDA, an impressive average price target is not the only indicator of potential upside. The strong consensus among analysts about the company’s ability to report better-than-previously forecast earnings strengthens this outlook. While a positive trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn’t predict how much a stock could gain, it has proven powerful in predicting upside.

Here’s what you might not know about analysts’ price targets

According to researchers at several universities around the world, the price target is one of many pieces of information about a stock that misleads investors far more often than it guides. In fact, empirical research shows that price targets set by multiple analysts, regardless of the extent of agreement, rarely indicate where the stock price might actually go.

While Wall Street analysts have a deep knowledge of a company’s fundamentals and the sensitivity of its business to economic and industry issues, many of them set overly optimistic price targets. Are you wondering why?

They usually do this to increase interest in the shares of companies with whom their companies have existing business relationships or want to associate with them. In other words, price targets set by analysts are often inflated as a result of business incentives from the companies covering a stock.

However, a tight clustering of price targets, represented by a low standard deviation, indicates that analysts have a high level of consensus regarding the direction and magnitude of a stock’s price movement. While this does not mean that the stock will reach the average price target, it can be a good starting point for further research aimed at identifying potential fundamental driving forces.

That said, although investors should not ignore price targets completely, making investment decisions based solely on them could lead to disappointing ROI. Therefore, price targets should always be treated with a high degree of skepticism.

Here’s why NVDA may have a lot of upside

There has been growing optimism among analysts about the company’s earnings prospects recently, as indicated by the strong consensus among them in revising EPS estimates. And this could be a valid reason to expect the stock to rise. After all, empirical research shows a strong correlation between earnings estimate revision trends and near-term stock price movements.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has increased by 0% over the past month as one estimate moved higher with no negative revisions.

Additionally, NVDA currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), which means it is in the top 5% of over 4,000 stocks we rank based on four factors related to earnings estimates. Given an impressive outside-audited track record, this is a more conclusive sign of the stock’s potential upside in the near term. You can see the full list of today’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

So, while the consensus price target may not be a reliable indicator of how much profit NVDA could achieve, the direction of price movement it implies appears to be a good guide.

