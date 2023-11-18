Wall Street analyst apologizes to Jewish community for tearing down hostage posters after being fired

A Wall Street oil analyst who was fired after video of him covering up Hamas hostage posters and telling a Jewish American in New York City to “go back to your country” went viral has now apologized for his actions. Used to be.

In the incident, Kurush Mistry and his wife Shailja Gupta were caught on camera holding a placard that read, “Israel is an apartheid state and commits genocide.” When the mechanic encountered a man who claimed to be Jewish, he told the man to “Stay in Israel… go back to your country.”

a video The confrontation was shared on the social media platform “X”, formerly known as Twitter, where it has been viewed more than 7 million times. Following the posting of the viral video, it was announced that Mistry lost his job as an oil analyst at Connecticut-based Freepoint Commodities. A few days later, Mistry and Gupta shared an apology on Facebook.

“Having taken time to reflect and reflect on our recent actions, we would like to send our heartfelt apologies to the Jewish gentleman at whom we yelled, pointed, and said unkind things, as well as our recent We apologize to the global Jewish community for our actions in NYC,” the couple said in their apology. “Our behavior was absolutely unacceptable and we are ashamed of our actions and words. We hope to hear from that gentleman in the near future.” There will be an opportunity to speak personally and apologize directly to him.

“We have never supported Hamas and have always believed that it is a terrorist organization,” the couple said. “This was our first time to join a civil protest and our goal was to highlight the plight of Palestinian men, women and children who are dying and suffering in Gaza. “Our way of doing so was misguided and thoughtless.”

Posters of some of the people kidnapped by Hamas in Israel are displayed on a pole outside New York University in New York City. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Mistry and Gupta also apologized for their gesture, which they said was so “poorly worded” that it was interpreted as “supporting violence”.

The couple said, “We fully acknowledge the pain of the Jewish people in America, in Israel, and globally, and we regret that our actions have heightened that pain.”

Since gaining viral attention, the couple said they have been receiving threats of violence. He also said he hoped he could improve his reputation with “future actions and words”.

The incident is one of a number of viral videos showing people doctoring photographs of hostages amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. An estimated 200 people are currently being held hostage by Hamas following the October 7 attack on Israel.

A Manhattan public defender resigned last week after being recorded removing hostage posters.

Source: themessenger.com