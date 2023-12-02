Wall St Week Ahead Tax-Loss Selling, 'Santa Rally' Could Hit US Stocks After November's Meltdown

The rear of the “Fearless Girl” statue is depicted as morning sunlight falls in front of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) building after the start of the trading session Thursday in Manhattan, New York City, New York, U.S., Jan. 28 , 2021. Reuters/Mike Sager/File Photo Get licensing rights

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) – As U.S. stocks post huge gains at the end of a tumultuous year, investors are keeping an eye on factors that could impact equities in the remaining weeks of 2023, including tax loss selling. And the so-called Santa Claus is included. Rally.

The key catalyst for stocks will likely continue to be the expected trajectory of the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Evidence of slowing economic growth has fueled bets that the U.S. central bank could start cutting rates in the first half of 2024, sparking a rally that has sent the S&P 500 (.SPX) up 19.6% year-to-date. Enhanced and outperformed the index. closed at a new high of the year on Friday.

At the same time, seasonal trends have been particularly strong this year. In September, historically the weakest month for stocks, the S&P 500 fell nearly 5%. Stocks surged in October, a month known for its volatility. The S&P 500 gained nearly 9% in November, historically a strong month for the index.

“We’ve had a solid year, but history shows that December can sometimes come into its own,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research in New York.

Investors will keep an eye on US employment data due next week on December 8 to see if the decline in economic growth continues.

Overall, December was the second-best month for the S&P 500, according to CFRA, with the index up an average of 1.54% over the month since 1945. The firm’s data shows that this is the month most likely to post gains, with the index rising 77%.

Research from LPL Financial has shown that the second half of December shines more than the first half of the month. So-called Santa Claus rallies have driven the S&P 500 up an average of 1.4% in the second half of December, compared with a 0.1% gain in the first half, according to LPL’s analysis of market movements since 1950.

However, stocks that have not performed well may face additional pressure from tax loss selling in December, as investors look to get rid of losing stocks to lock in write-offs before the end of the year. goes. If history is any guide, some of those stocks could rebound at month’s end and into January as investors return to lower-value names, analysts said.

Since 1986, stocks that were down 10% or more between January and the end of October have beaten the S&P 500 by an average of 1.9% over the next three months, according to BofA Global Research. PayPal Holdings, CVS Health and Kraft Heinz Co. are among the stocks the bank recommends buying for tax-related upside, BofA said in a report in late October.

“Market gains have been exceptionally limited this year, and there’s reason to believe that few sectors and stocks will really make it through January,” said Sameer Samana, senior global markets strategist at Wells Fargo Investments. I don’t get any relief.” Institute.

Despite huge year-to-date growth in the market, there are likely to be a lot of underperforming stocks in an investment portfolio. S&P Dow Jones Indices data shows that about 72% of the S&P 500’s gains have been driven by a group of megacap stocks like Apple, Tesla and Nvidia, which are heavily weighted in the index.

Many other names have disappeared: The evenly-weighted S&P 500, whose performance has not been spoiled by big tech and growth stocks, is up about 6% in 2023.

Some worry that investor over-excitement has already set in after November’s big rally, which has prompted huge moves in some of the market’s more speculative names.

For example, streaming service company Roku surged 75% in November, while cryptocurrency firm Coinbase Global climbed 62% and Cathie Wood’s ARK Innovation Fund surged 31%, its best performance of any month in the past five years.

Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at BofA Global Research, said in a Friday note that the firm’s Contrarian Bull and Bear Indicator — which assesses factors such as hedge fund positioning, equity flows and bond flows — moved out of “buy” territory. Is. For the first time since mid-October.

He wrote of the rally, “If you’ve caught it, there’s no need to chase it.”

