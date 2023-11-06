Wall St rises as market awaits Fed speaker amid rate cut expectations

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States, on October 27, 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid/File Photo Get licensing rights

Bumble resigns as CEO

Dish Network suffers revenue loss in third quarter

Indices up: Dow 0.16%, S&P 0.15%, Nasdaq 0.29%

Nov 6 (Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Monday as investors prepared for comments from several policymakers later in the week, which are likely to provide clarity on whether the Federal Reserve will cut rates next year. Can or not.

U.S. equities posted their best weekly performance in nearly a year on Friday, boosted by a slide in Treasury yields as a weaker-than-expected monthly payrolls report raised hopes the Fed could start cutting rates next year.

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders expect the Fed to keep interest rates steady in December, while pricing in a nearly 80% chance that the first policy easing will come in June.

Such expectations will be tested this week as market participants anticipate the views of a group of Fed policymakers, including Chairman Jerome Powell, in the coming days.

Other speakers include voting members such as New York Fed chief John Williams and Dallas Fed President Laurie Logan.

“When we look at the path of inflation with all the reports we have received and the reports we will get before the Fed meets again in December, the trend continues to move in the direction of the Fed,” said Chief Marketer Art Hogan. B. Strategist at Relay Wealth.

“All of this is positive for the Fed’s ability to say that they have reached a place where they are being restrictive enough to get inflation closer to their 2% target without crushing the economy and the labor market.”

Meanwhile, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note, which fell to a five-week low on Friday, rose to 4.6431% on Monday, following an auction of three more 10-year Treasury notes and about $112 billion in 30 before. -Annual bonds this weekend.

The economic-data calendar is light for this week, with weekly jobless claims numbers due on Thursday and the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment report on Friday.

Walt Disney (DIS.N), Instacart (CART.O) and Biogen (BIIB.O) are among the major companies reporting earnings this week.

A total of 403 companies in the S&P 500 reported third-quarter profits, with 81.6% exceeding analyst estimates, according to LSEG data.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors rose, with information technology (.SPLRCT) and consumer discretionary (.SPLRCD) leading gains.

At 11:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 52.99 points, or 0.16%, at 34,114.31, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 6.72 points, or 0.15%, at 4,365.06, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 39.45 points. Or was up 0.29% at 13,517.73.

Dish Network (DISH.O) dropped 22.1% after the pay-TV provider missed third-quarter revenue estimates and announced that CEO Eric Carlson would step down from the role.

Bumble (BMBL.O) fell 5.7% after the dating app operator said founder Whitney Wolfe Herd would step down as its chief executive.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 2.22-to-1 ratio and on the Nasdaq by a 1.60-to-1 ratio.

The S&P index recorded nine new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 23 new highs and 64 new lows.

Reporting by Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Get licensing rights, opens new tab

Srishti is a correspondent, part of the markets team reporting on stock markets in the US, UK, Canada, Europe and emerging markets.

Source: www.reuters.com