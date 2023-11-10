Wall St rises as fall in Treasury yields boosts megacap stocks

Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States, on October 27, 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid acquires licensing rights

Illumina falls on annual profit forecast cut

Consumer sentiment fell again in November

Indices up: Dow 0.40%, S&P 0.64%, Nasdaq 1.00%

Nov 10 (Reuters) – Wall Street’s main indexes rose on Friday as a drop in long-term Treasury yields boosted megacap growth stocks, while investors await key economic data next week for more signals on the monetary policy path. Was doing.

Equities bounced back from sharp losses on Thursday, when dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell ended the longest winning streak in two years for the S&P 500 (.SPX) and Nasdaq (.IXIC).

Powell’s comments, which highlighted the possibility of further tightening if needed, prompted traders to reassess expectations for a rate cut from the Fed.

However, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, they are still pricing in a 62% chance of at least a 25 basis point rate cut in June.

Supporting equities, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note eased to 4.6161% after rising on Thursday, driven by a weaker-than-expected 30-year bond auction.

Megacap growth stocks led the way, with Nvidia (NVDA.O), Amazon.com (AMZN.O) and Microsoft (MSFT.O) up between 1% and 1.9%.

Ten of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors traded higher, with information technology (.SPLRCT) up another 1.6%.

Healthcare stocks (.SPXHC) lagged the broader market, falling 0.5%.

“Seasonally we’re in the better part of the market,” said chief investment Steve Wyatt. “We had a pretty nice correction in October (and) it looks like the market is going to try and rally as we go into the end of the year.” Wants.” Strategist at BOK Financial.

After a week that has been largely devoid of economic data, investors have turned their attention to reports on consumer and producer prices as well as retail sales in the coming days, which will further shape interest rate expectations .

Data on Friday showed US consumer sentiment fell for the fourth consecutive month in November, and households’ expectations for inflation rose again.

Wyatt said, “Although the direction remains somewhat bearish, inflation is still well above the Fed’s 2% target. We do not see inflation falling enough that the Fed will start thinking about lowering rates anytime soon.” can do.”

At 11:42 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was up 135.06 points, or 0.40%, at 34,027.00, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was up 27.81 points, or 0.64%, at 4,375.16, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was up 135.45 points. Or up 1.00% at 13,656.90.

Plug Power (PLUG.O) dropped 41.2% after the hydrogen fuel cell maker raised doubts about going concern.

Illumina (ILMN.O) shares fell 13.7% after the gene-testing company lowered its full-year profit forecast for the second consecutive quarter.

Advancing issues on the NYSE outnumbered declining ones by a 1.52-to-1 ratio. Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the Nasdaq by a 1.11-to-1 ratio.

The S&P index recorded 19 new 52-week highs and 15 new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 35 new highs and 267 new lows.

Reporting by Amrita Khandekar and Srishti Achar A; Editing by Maju Samuel

