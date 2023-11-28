Wall St regulator adopts Dodd-Frank rule against trader conflicts

The seal of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is seen at their headquarters in Washington, DC, US on May 12, 2021. Reuters/Andrew Kelly/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 27 (Reuters) – The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday adopted a financial crisis-inspired rule barring traders in asset-backed securities from taking bets on the same assets they sell to investors.

The SEC’s move is mandated by the Dodd-Frank law, which aims to eliminate the behavior seen in the 2008 global financial crisis.

The rule is one of the last to be adopted under the Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law of 2010 and faced a winding road to completion. An earlier version on traders’ “conflicts of interest” was first proposed in 2011 but was never finalized.

The rule prohibits “securitization participants” from entering into deals that involve shorting or buying credit-default swaps in exchange for those same securities. Parties covered by the rule include underwriters, placement agents and sponsors for asset-backed securities.

This rule exempts activities such as risk hedging and market making.

In a statement, SEC Chairman Gary Gensler said the rule applies to a market that “was at the center of the 2008 financial crisis.”

In concessions to the industry, SEC officials said they had revised a proposal first issued in January to create an exception for affiliates that do not work closely with traders. Another exception is for investors with “long” positions, as opposed to those who are short, or betting that the securities will decline in value.

Four of the five SEC members voted to approve the rule. Republican Commissioner Hester Pierce, a frequent critic of the SEC’s rule-making agenda, who approved the January proposal with reservations, voted against it.

Goldman Sachs (GS.N) agreed in 2010 to pay a record $550 million fine to settle SEC charges that it misled investors. A Senate investigation later revealed how the bank had marketed mortgage-backed securities without providing that these assets would lose value.

The SEC says it will require compliance with the rule for asset-backed securities, with completion dates 18 months after the rule appears in the Federal Register.

Reporting by Douglas Gillison; Editing by David Gregorio and Marguerita Choy

