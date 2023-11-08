A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States, on October 27, 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid/File Photo Get licensing rights

Warner Bros. Discovery’s outlook remains disappointing

Lucid Group cuts production forecast

Dow down 0.19%, S&P up 0.04%, Nasdaq up 0.07%

Nov 8 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks were little changed on Wednesday as investors digested recent comments from Federal Reserve officials for signals on the path of interest rates and focused on the direction of Treasury yields.

US Treasury yields have retreated sharply from their recent highs. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose above 5% on rising expectations that the Fed had reached the end of its rate-hike cycle, boosted by a lower-than-expected jobs report. That decline has helped fuel a rally in stocks, sending the S&P 500 (.SPX) and Nasdaq (.IXIC) to their longest gains in two years by Tuesday’s close.

The market is pricing in a roughly 50% chance of a rate cut of at least 25 basis points by May, up from about 41% a week ago, according to CME Group’s FedWatch tool.

Still, comments from several central bank officials over the past few days have left the door open for additional hikes, creating some uncertainty among investors.

“Everyone knows that either we’re going to have another hike or they’re done and they probably are,” said Jason Ware, chief investment officer at Albion Financial Group.

“If we get a bearish feeling, stock valuations look different, earnings look different. If we don’t, we’re probably in the context of a new early-stage bull market here,” he said.

“That’s the question investors are asking themselves when looking at yields – between now and the end of the year the information we get on yields and economic data that is recession-related will move the tape forward.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 63.47 points, or 0.19%, to 34,089.13, the S&P 500 (.SPX) rose 1.90 points, or 0.04%, at 4,380.28 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) added 9.15 points. 0.07%, at 13,649.01

Meanwhile, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell made no comment on monetary policy in opening remarks at the US central bank statistics conference on Wednesday. He is scheduled to speak at another conference on Thursday.

10-year Treasury yields barely rose after analysts described the $40 billion auction as mediocre.

In terms of earnings, Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD.O) fell 17.1% as the company said the Hollywood strike and a weak advertising market could hurt next year’s earnings, impacting rival Paramount Global (PARA.O). Which fell by 8.2%.

Among the 11 major S&P sectors, tech (.SPLRCT) led the gains, while energy (.SPNY) and utilities (.SPLRCU) were the weakest, each falling more than 1%.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO.O) jumped 6.4% after the company said it would release a trailer early next month for the latest installment of its best-selling “Grand Theft Auto” videogame franchise.

Electric vehicle maker Lucid Group (LCID.O) fell 8.3% after cutting its production forecast.

Declining issues on the NYSE outnumbered advancing ones by a ratio of 1.3-to-1, while declining issues on the Nasdaq outnumbered advancing ones by a 1.7-to-1 ratio.

The S&P 500 recorded 15 new 52-week highs and five new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 52 new highs and 173 new lows.

Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak; Editing by Richard Chang

