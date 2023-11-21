Wall St falls as investors await Nvidia results, Fed minutes

Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, United States, on November 17, 2023. Reuters/Brendan McDiarmid/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 21 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after recent gains, as investors awaited Nvidia’s quarterly results and minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last policy meeting for clues on the central bank’s interest rate path.

A technology-fueled rally led the S&P 500 (.SPX) and Nasdaq (.IXIC) to record their highest closing levels in three months on Monday, as investors continued to bet that the Fed would end its rate-hike hikes. Was in. cycle.

Both indexes were on track to snap a five-day winning streak on Tuesday.

Equities are giving back some of their recent gains, said Roosevelt Bowman, senior investment strategist at Bernstein Private Wealth Management.

“What is supportive for the market at the end of the year is less uncertainty around the federal funds rate and less interest rate volatility,” Bowman said.

Big Tech stocks, which have driven much of the S&P 500’s gains this year, face a key test with Nvidia (NVDA.O) due to report third-quarter results after the market close.

The chip designer is expected to deliver another strong revenue forecast, but the focus will be on the impact of increased US sanctions on the sale of its high-end chips to China.

Nvidia shares slipped 1.8%. Most other megacap stocks, such as Microsoft (MSFT.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O), also declined.

The minutes of the Fed’s November meeting, ahead of Nvidia’s quarterly report, are likely to provide more signals on the monetary policy path, as evidence of softening consumer and producer prices boosted expectations that US interest rates had peaked. The minutes are scheduled to be released at 1400 ET (1900 GMT).

According to CME Group’s FedWatch tool, traders have fully assessed the likelihood that the Fed will keep interest rates on hold in December, with 29% betting on the possibility that the central bank will cut rates as soon as March.

At 11:41 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) was down 96.87 points, or 0.28%, at 35,054.17, the S&P 500 (.SPX) was down 17.77 points, or 0.39%, at 4,529.61, and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) was down 123.49 points. Or was down 0.86% at 14,161.04.

Several disappointing corporate updates from US retailers painted a gloomy picture for consumer spending.

Lowe Cos (LOW.N) fell 2.8% after the home improvement chain forecast a bigger-than-expected decline in annual comparable sales and lowered its profit forecast for the year.

The S&P 500 Retail sub-index (.SPXRT) fell 1.9%.

Best Buy (BBY.N) slipped 1% after the electronics retailer reported a bigger decline in annual comparable sales, while Kohl’s Corp (KSS.N) dropped 9.9% after missing third-quarter sales estimates.

This is a light week in terms of economic data, while trading volumes are also expected to be low ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a 1.76-to-1 ratio and on the Nasdaq by a 1.92-to-1 ratio.

The S&P index recorded 24 new 52-week highs and no new lows, while the Nasdaq recorded 41 new highs and 85 new lows.

