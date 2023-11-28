Wall St closes lower amid Cyber ​​Monday madness

Retailers profit amid Cyber ​​Monday

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) – U.S. stocks fell on Monday as investors took a break after Thanksgiving as the holiday shopping season got into full swing and retailers attracted bargain hunters with Cyber ​​Monday deals.

All three major US stock indexes ended the session with slight losses.

“Markets are taking a breather to digest the gains we saw in November,” said Tom Hanlin, national investment strategist at U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Minneapolis. “We have been at the high end of the trading range for quite some time.”

Online shopping deals as part of Cyber ​​Monday are expected to entice shoppers to spend a record $12 billion, according to Adobe Analytics, the latest upbeat sign about the health of the U.S. consumer, whose spending accounts for half of U.S. GDP. Accounted for about 70%. ,

“After four weeks of very strong and positive market activity, we’re seeing investors take a bit of a breather and focus on the data,” said Greg Bassuk, chief executive of AXS Investments in New York. “All eyes this week will be on additional inflation data as well as consumer confidence and spending to determine whether Main Street has kept pace with Wall Street.”

Consumer resilience and labor market tightness amid signs of a slowing economy have many market-watchers digesting the possibility that although the Federal Reserve has reached the end of its tightening cycle, it may keep restrictive policy rates in place for longer. Can keep. expected.

According to CME’s FedWatch tool, financial markets see a 96.8% chance the central bank will leave its fed funds target rate unchanged at next month’s meeting, raising the possibility of a rate cut in mid-2024.

On the economic front, a larger-than-expected decline in new home sales added to the slowdown. Later in the week, market participants expect the Commerce Department’s second opinion on third-quarter gross domestic product, expected on Wednesday, followed by the release of its comprehensive personal consumption expenditure (PCE) report on Friday.

Comments from Federal Reserve policymakers later in the week will also be parsed for clues regarding the duration of the central bank’s restrictive policy.

“We expect the (Fed) to be cautious in concluding that they have reached the end of their rate hikes,” Heinlein said. “We are close to — if not — peak rates, so the debate is how long will rates stay there, and when or whether they will cut rates in 2024.”

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) fell 56.68 points, or 0.16%, to 35,333.47, the S&P 500 (.SPX) fell 8.91 points, or 0.20%, to 4,550.43 and the Nasdaq Composite (.IXIC) fell 9.83 points, or 0.07%, to 14,241.02.

Of the 11 major sectors in the S&P 500, Healthcare (.SPXHC) and Industrials (.SPLRCI) suffered the largest percentage declines, while Real Estate (.SPLRCR) and Consumer Discretionary (.SPLRCD) gained the most. .

Affirm Holdings (AFRM.O) rose 12.0% amid Cyber ​​Monday excitement, as the payments platform’s “buy now, pay later” option reached an all-time high, fueled by a surge in online holiday sales .

Online gift platforms Etsy (ETSY.O) and Shopify were up 3.0% and 4.9%, respectively.

Elsewhere, Crown Castle International (CCI.N) advanced 3.4% as activist investor Elliott Investment Management demanded changes to the wireless tower owner’s executive and board.

GE Healthcare (GEHC.O) fell 3.5% after UBS downgraded the medical device company’s stock to “sell” from “neutral.”

Declining issues outnumbered advancing ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.25-to-1; On the Nasdaq, a 1.63-to-1 ratio favored declines.

The S&P 500 posted 38 new 52-week highs and no new lows; The Nasdaq Composite recorded 84 new highs and 79 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 9.25 billion shares, compared with the full-session average of 10.42 billion over the past 20 trading days.

Reporting by Stephen Culp in New York, Additional reporting by Srishti Achar A and Amrita Khandekar in Bengaluru, Editing by Shinjini Ganguly and Matthew Lewis

