Walker Career Center turns students into entrepreneurs

For the past fifty years, the Walker Career Center has helped Warren Township students train for careers in a variety of occupations, including broadcasting and car repair. Now, with the help of InnoPower LLC and funding from the Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI), students are turning their attention to becoming entrepreneurs.

With classes held at Warren Central High School, the new curriculum is partnering with Ivy Tech Community College to help students focus on the entrepreneurial mindset and approach needed to get ahead in life and build startup businesses. This course is a full 16-credit course where students earn college credit for their work. Prospective students of the program must also pass the Ivy Tech entrance exam to be accepted.

Innopower LLC is helping Walker Career Center launch a program called the Talent Rich Initiative. “We know that opportunity is unequal in urban cities like Indianapolis,” says Emil Ekior, CEO of Innopower. People trapped in poverty live with little investment, few financial services and almost no ownership. The Talent Rich Initiative will empower students from the Far East with the entrepreneurial skills to overcome the cycle of poverty they face daily.”

Innopower also provides access to consultants and field trips to the program. It’s all part of an effort to build the next generation of Black business leaders while developing an entrepreneurial mindset in students. “When you continue to challenge them, you create a vision of yourself that they don’t see,” says Ekiyor.

Walker Career Center instructor Meredith Bryant says students in the program are working on brainstorming and developing business plans as part of their curriculum. She says a spark ignited when the group held a pitch competition and students began forming groups and sharing ideas.

Bryant also says a key to the program’s success is buy-in and support from the community. She was amazed by the way business leaders stood behind the program and extended their support to students and staff members.

Source: www.wishtv.com