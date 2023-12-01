FILE: A sign is placed in front of the Broadcom office in San Jose, California on June 03, 2021.

San Jose-based Broadcom has closed its $69 billion acquisition of VMware, and a round of big layoffs is the next thing on the tech giant’s agenda.

Broadcom, a semiconductor and software company, is laying off 1,267 Palo Alto-based VMware employees, according to a notice filed Monday by Broadcom under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act, which gives companies 60 days before hiring employees. Notice has to be given. Go.

Broadcom will also implement a strict return-to-office policy for its newly acquired employees, the report said.

The company sent an email to VMware employees on Monday, announcing the layoffs and telling them they will receive a “non-working paid notice period” first, Business Insider reports. The WARN notice says the layoffs will begin on January 26, 2024.

VMware makes software for cloud computing and employed about 38,300 people as of this February, according to a March filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. But the purchase by Broadcom meant that layoffs were almost certainly imminent; As Bloomberg reported, Broadcom is following a playbook for growth where it buys companies with lots of customers, then cuts costs while trying to retain engineering talent.

According to media reports, the remaining VMware employees will find a completely different corporate culture. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan told employees on Tuesday that VMware’s remote-friendly policies will end, according to the Silicon Valley Business Journal.

According to the outlet, he reportedly said before clarifying that salespeople and employees who live more than 60 miles from a Broadcom office will be able to remain remote, adding, “Remote work does not exist at Broadcom.”

“If there are any other exceptions, you better learn to walk on water, I’m serious,” Tan added, according to SVBJ. Broadcom expects employees to start coming to the office by December 4, Business Insider reports.

According to Business Insider, at Tuesday’s meeting, VMware workers asked Tan about employee-resource groups at Broadcom and he responded, “That’s a different concept to me.” Employees also asked what Broadcom celebrates, and Tan said they don’t do anything for company-wide holidays, according to the outlet.

One thing that won’t change for VMware employees is their home office. According to SVBJ, Tan is turning VMware’s sprawling Palo Alto offices into Broadcom’s new headquarters.

Broadcom did not immediately respond to SFGate’s request for comment.

Have you heard about something happening at Broadcom or any other tech company? Contact tech reporter Stephen Council securely at [email protected] or on Signal at 628-204-5452.

