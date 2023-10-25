Wales NHS: Fewer beds possible due to additional cuts requested

Alunaid Morgan says fewer beds may be available amid cuts

Wales could run out of hospital beds, the health minister has warned after telling health boards to make savings of an extra £64 million.

Elund Morgan said health boards were being encouraged to cut the use of agency staff, but there would be “consequences”.

“It’s going to be tough. There’s no question about it,” he said.

He also reiterated a call for the public to help support NHS services and said 60% of people are overweight or obese.

The additional savings aim to reduce projected overspend by about 10%, but Ms Morgan said it would have an impact.

He added: “For example, we are encouraging them to focus on cutting the use of agency personnel, but there will be consequences.”

“What that means is that we could probably see fewer beds because you know, you know, you can’t have safe staffing levels if you don’t have the nursing capacity.”

The Health Minister also said that negotiations regarding GP contracts have stalled because “we don’t have the money to give them”.

On Tuesday, BMA Wales’ GP committee said talks had broken down after the offer of a 5% pay rise to tackle inflation of practice costs and staff expenses “does not match our reasonable expectation”.

Ms Morgan said that even if the Autumn Statement brought more money from Westminster, it would be difficult to give GPs more because of the “really big gap” in their budget.

Ms Morgan has encouraged members of the public to help the NHS

“When you have inflationary pressures, as we have seen, we can’t magically raise money,” he said, adding that the Welsh Government’s offer on income for GPs and their staff “can be taken if they want to.” Can.” ,

“I am under huge pressure from my colleagues in the government, who are saying ‘you haven’t spent that money, use it to cover your deficit’,” he said.

“Even from other parts of the NHS who are saying if they won’t take the money we will.”

He also called on the public to help the NHS.

“It feels like something needs to change and some of it needs to be recognized by us and by the public that we really have to do this together,” he said.

”You think about the fact that 60% of the population is overweight or obese.

”I understand how difficult it is for people to accept those public health messages, but if we don’t do that I think there will be real challenges on the NHS in the future.

“We are already feeling those challenges.

“This pressure is due to a growing population – some of which is living longer, but not well,” he said.

