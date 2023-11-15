Wales’ mansion tax’ planned to raise council bills by £1,000 more

wales mansion tax

Homeowners in Wales face an effective “mansion tax” under plans to increase council tax on the most expensive properties by £1,000 a year.

Properties in Wales are to be revalued for council tax purposes for the first time in almost 20 years, as the Welsh Government deliberates on possible approaches “designed to make the tax fairer”.

The most radical of the three major reforms on the table is a proposal to increase the current number of council tax bands from nine to 12, with a new band at the bottom for the lowest-value properties in Wales and two at the top for the most expensive properties. There is a proposal to add more bands. The properties are valued at more than £1.2m.

It said this would be “a decisive step towards fairness”.

According to the institute’s estimates, around 785,000 properties (53 per cent) would see their bills reduced by £50 or more under the plans, but around 40,000 (3 per cent) of the most valuable properties would see their bills reduced by more than £1,000. Growth will be seen. For Fiscal Studies (IFS). In total, about five lakh people will pay more under the schemes.

The think tank said average bills in Cardiff, Gwynedd, the Isle of Anglesey, Pembrokeshire and Powys would rise by 5-7 per cent.

Parts of inner city Cardiff and much of Swansea would see average annual bills fall by £250-£500 under the plans, while the more expensive suburban areas of Cardiff and western Swansea would see average bills rise by that amount or more. Will be seen.

Bills will rise the most in Monmouthshire, with a 16 per cent rise, followed by Vale of Glamorgan with a 15 per cent increase.

Former minister Mark Francois said: “At first glance this looks dangerously like a mansion tax. I suspect it will prove no more popular in Wales than in any other part of the UK.

In 2013 and 2014, Ed Miliband and Ed Balls proposed an annual mansion tax of £3,000 on properties worth between £2m and £3m, with a “much larger contribution” for more expensive homes.

However, the idea sparked backlash, including from prominent Labor backbenchers, and was dropped after the party lost the 2015 election. Vince Cable also campaigned for a 1 per cent mansion tax for properties worth more than £2m.

Welsh shadow housing minister Sam Rowlands MS said the Labor government was “bent on taxing hard-working families”, while MP John Redwood said: “Labour need to tell us whether they want to extend this policy to all Want to apply place in the United Kingdom or only in Wales.”

The Welsh Government said the earliest date any changes would come into force would be April 2025, and the changes could be delayed until the next Senedd term or introduced in phases.

Under the plans, 1.5 million homes in Wales will be revalued every five years by the Valuation Office agency “to ensure that people are paying the right amount in relation to the value of their property”.

Under the minimum option around 57 per cent of households would see their net council tax bill change by less than £50 per year, with almost the same number seeing a decrease or increase of more than this amount.

Under the modest reform, around 800,000 properties (55 per cent) would see a fall of £50 or more per year, while 470,000 (32 per cent) would see an increase of £50 or more per year.

Council tax rates were previously reevaluated in 2005 based on 2003 values, when the Welsh Government introduced an additional band for the most valuable households of 0.4pc.

Successive Conservative governments have resisted calls for similar reform of council tax bands in England – which are based on property values ​​since the early nineties – because it would result in larger bills among the core electorate in the South East, where Property values ​​have increased significantly, outpacing average house price growth.

Welsh Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said that the reforms were “not about raising more money from taxes”, while Cefn Campbell of plaid Cymru said, “It is widely recognized that council tax is outdated and long overdue for reform.” “is long overdue”, he said, adding that “while change is needed, it will take time meaning the bills will not change immediately.”

Former Welsh secretary David Jones: “Labor has come up with this mansion tax idea, it’s no surprise because it’s their way of working. “A lot of asset-rich, income-poor older people will be hit.”

