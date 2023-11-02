Birkwood Plant Training in Crofton is the first beneficiary of West Yorkshire’s new £2.5 million rural fund. (Photo: West Yorkshire Combined Authority)

With awards of up to £50,000 to help rural businesses develop new products, purchase machinery and improve facilities, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, Tracey Brabin, presented its first award to Birkwood Plant Training in Crofton, Wakefield – 20 – A construction training business with years of legacy.

On a tour of the family-run business, the mayor learned how the investment will create two new jobs and a purpose-built training facility, with plans to work with local suppliers and employ local tradespeople to make improvements.

Mayor Brabin said: “Rural businesses are vital to our wider economy, and I’m thrilled that communities have started to benefit from our funds.

“It is fantastic that our support for Birkwood will allow more people to train in the construction sector and promote good paying jobs.

“This will help us build a stronger, brighter West Yorkshire that works for everyone.”

Managing Director of Birkwood Plant Training, Sally Ramskill, said: “Birkwood Plant Training Ltd is a small but dynamic family business, and we have had significant challenges to grow the business, particularly purchasing space and plant for training delivery and In terms of maintenance and equipment.

“The funding has helped us to further invest in the business and provide excellent new advanced training facilities and resources to strengthen our offering to our clients. “This level of investment would not have been possible without this support.”

The Mayor has so far approved more than £230,000 of grants through West Yorkshire’s £2.5 million Rural England Prosperity Fund, which will be distributed between seven businesses and is expected to create an additional 12 jobs.

With more to be approved in the coming months and applications still open, small businesses of up to 50 employees based in rural areas of West Yorkshire can apply for awards of up to £50,000.

These projects are part-funded by the Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and delivered in partnership with the West Yorkshire Combined Authority.

To learn more, or apply for a grant, visit:

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com