Waitrose customers have turned to chicken Kiev and beer-battered fish in search of familiar comfort food during the cost of living crisis, the supermarket has reported.

According to Waitrose’s 10th annual food and drink report, two dishes were the most popular in dine-in meal deals last year as customers became “a little less adventurous”.

A survey for the supermarket found that over a third of UK adults (32%) regularly eat classic dishes such as shepherd’s pie and macaroni cheese.

The “humble spud” was also a big seller, with sales of potato side dishes increasing by 19% – triple-cooked chips and potatoes dauphinoise being the most popular – while sales of Waitrose’s essential own brand French fries and crinkle-cut chips were up 19%. Increase of 80. % and 34% respectively.

Even during the summer – despite the wet weather – customers found solace in ready-made roast potatoes and Yorkshire puddings, sales of which increased by 47% and 39% respectively.

James Bailey, executive director of Waitrose, said: “This year, food inflation has not only changed the way people shop, but also the way they cook and eat.

“Value-conscious customers are searching for the best value, switching more to self-label, purchasing larger pack sizes, and looking to our promotions to reduce their bills.

“They are simplifying their food choices and being a little less adventurous, choosing familiar foods and dishes that they find comforting. Chicken Kiev and Beer-battered Fish are the most popular dishes in our Dine in Meal deal.

In other aisles, fermented foods became mainstream, with sales of kimchi and beetroot kimchi increasing 44% and 114%, respectively.

One in eight adults (12%) also told Waitrose they had changed their diet in the past year to eat more protein, with sales of high protein drinks and yogurt up 39% and cheese sales up 14%. developed.

Meanwhile, sales of vegetable kurkure declined by 15%, leading customers to turn to regular aloo kurkure instead.

Waitrose de-listed its ready-made jacket potatoes with cheese on top as cost-conscious shoppers turned away from products they could easily make themselves.

One-third of consumers (30%) said they have switched from low-fat dairy products to full-fat dairy products, most commonly milk, followed by curd and cheese.

– OnePoll surveyed 2,000 UK adults in late October and November.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com