Wage growth in Britain has slowed from record highs, but earnings are outpacing inflation at the fastest pace in two years, according to official figures.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said average regular earnings, excluding bonuses, rose 7.7% in the three months to September, down from an upwardly revised 7.9% in the previous three months and a record high.

The data showed that wages rose by 1% after taking into account consumer price index inflation (CPI), the highest increase in real wages in the three months to September 2021.

The UK unemployment rate is forecast to remain unchanged at 4.2% in the third quarter, but more cracks are appearing in the jobs sector, with vacancies falling to the lowest level in more than two years, down 58,000 quarter-on-quarter. Has decreased from 957,000 to 957,000.

Darren Morgan, ONS Director of Economic Statistics, said: “Our labor market figures show a largely unchanged picture, with the proportion of people who are employed, unemployed or who are neither working nor looking for a job Yes, there has been little change in the last quarter.

“The number of job vacancies has declined for the 16th consecutive month. Nevertheless, vacancies are still well above their pre-pandemic levels.

“With inflation slowing in the latest quarter, real wages are now rising at the fastest rate in two years.”

More real-time data showed that the number of UK workers on payroll rose by 33,000 – or 0.1% – to 30.2 million between September and October, although the ONS warned this was subject to revision.

It revised down September payrolls data to a month-on-month increase of 32,000.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said: “It is pleasing to see inflation falling and real wages rising, putting more money in people’s pockets.”

Economists said the decline in wage growth, coupled with last week’s official data showing a stalled economy with zero growth in the third quarter of the year, would likely persuade the Bank of England to hold off on further interest rate hikes .

The Bank’s policymakers are watching wage growth closely, with recent record highs a cause for concern in the fight to get skyrocketing inflation back to the 2% target.

Rates have now widely peaked at 5.25% and with the threat of a recession looming, some economists believe the Bank will move to start cutting borrowing costs in 2024.

Samuel Tombs at Pantheon Macroeconomics said: “Wage growth is slowing so rapidly that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) may conclude that the Bank Rate is already too high at 5.25%.

“This slowdown should pave the way for the MPC to reduce the bank rate from May, and possibly by about 75 basis points through 2024.”

The data showed that earnings including bonuses rose 7.9% in the three months to September, up from 8.2% in the previous three months.

According to the ONS, the figure has been boosted by lump sum payments made by the civil service in July and August.

229 working days were lost due to strikes in the third quarter, 110 more than the previous quarter, the majority of which were in the health and social work and education sectors.

The comprehensive jobs data, which is being aggregated using additional data sources to estimate the figures due to low responses to the Labor Force Survey, showed that the employment rate in Britain fell from 75.8% to 75.7% in the previous quarter. % Has occurred.

The number of people aged 16 to 64 and classified as inactive in the job market increased by 33,000 to 8.7 million.

