Wage increases are expected to continue in 2024 as workers hold all the cards

Wage growth has remained steady in recent months, and is likely to remain so in the coming year, as the Bank of England has signaled that it would need to see more evidence of slowing wage growth before considering a rate cut. Is required.

The average salary award was six per cent in the three months to November, unchanged from the previous quarter, according to ExpertHR data.

This means wage growth has remained at six per cent in all but three current quarters this year, which has not been sustained for more than 30 years.

Looking ahead to the next year, Sheila Attwood, XpertHR’s senior content manager, data and HR insights, said pay increases will decline — but only slightly.

“Employers have indicated there may be only a small decline – our forecast for the going rate of pay awards in 2024 sits at five per cent,” she said.

“Organizations are still keeping a close eye on inflation as well as labor market slack and the health of the economy – worsening conditions are likely to drive salary awards down in the busy months of January and April,” he said.

Wage growth is a key proxy for the Bank of England as it tries to determine how fast inflation will fall next year. The Bank’s policymakers view the larger pay packages as a sign that inflation is domestically driven.

In its November round of forecasts, the bank predicted inflation would fall to only 3.1 percent by the end of next year. This more sustained inflation will be driven primarily by the tight labor market, which will support wage growth.

Official data shows annual wage growth stood at 7.3 percent, down from the summer peak but still inconsistent with the bank’s two percent target.

Yesterday, the Bank’s deputy governor Ben Broadbent said the Bank would need to see “further evidence” of easing wage pressures given the “slightly messy picture” painted by various pieces of data.

Source: www.cityam.com