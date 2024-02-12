Wage hike to ease for first time since Covid at 'critical moment for labor market'

Wage growth is set to slow in 2024 as employers plan to offer workers fewer pay increases than last year, a new survey suggests.

According to the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD)’s quarterly labor market outlook, employers expect salaries to rise by around four per cent in 2024.

That compares with five percent in the final quarter of last year and was the first decline in wage expectations since the start of the pandemic.

“This feels like a significant moment in the UK labor market,” said John Boys, senior labor market economist at the CIPD.

“We have seen a sustained period of high wage growth in response to the tight labor market, and high inflation that has pushed up the cost of living. The wage increase has helped individuals, but it also leaves employers paying a higher wage bill,” he added.

The decline in wage expectations will help calm fears about a possible continuation of inflation. Bank of England rate-setters have argued that wage pressures need to ease before they start cutting interest rates.

Official figures show wage growth has fallen from a high of more than eight percent last summer to about 6.5 percent last year. It is expected that the new data coming tomorrow will show a continued decline in wage growth.

Although private sector companies expected a four per cent increase in salaries, public sector salary expectations fell to three per cent.

The survey said the gap between public and private sector salaries makes it “more difficult to attract and retain public sector employees”.

The survey shows that employers will be less willing to accept lower profits as the cost of higher salaries.

Of employers who have had to raise wages in the past six months, only 37 percent said they financed the pay increases through lower profit margins or higher overheads. This was 50 percent less than the previous quarter.

Among employers overall, the proportion saying they were financing pay increases through fewer employees rose from 12 percent to 21 percent.

Source: www.cityam.com