Wage and jobs data come out ahead of D-Day as Sunak’s inflation pledge beats expectations

Wages and jobs numbers this morning beat forecasts, with the news likely to calm jitters at the Bank of England’s last rates call of the year and in Downing Street, where the Prime Minister’s pledge on inflation will mark a key moment at the end of the week. Faces.

The national unemployment rate remained steady at 4.2% in September, while average earnings excluding bonuses rose 7.7%, which was in line with expectations. Including bonuses, wages rose 7.9%, above City experts’ forecast of 7.4%, but below 8.2% last time.

Meanwhile, the number of people out of work and claiming benefits rose to 17,800 in October, slightly above the forecast of 15,200, but in the three months to the end of September, it fell by 207,000, almost 9,000 more. Then there was hope.

Rishi Sunak will find out tomorrow whether his promise to halve double-digit inflation by the end of the year will be met tomorrow, when the consumer price index fell to 4.8%.

Soon after he took office in October last year, it was condemned by some politicians and economists, who pointed out that much work was already underway at the Bank of England to reach this point, which will reduce interest rates from December 2021. Was increasing. If the trend of data becoming available as expected continues, it could provide a moment of victory, or at least relief, for Downing Street.

Any sustained decline in the number of new claimants is seen as a welcome trend in the city, and a sign that people can find jobs, even if the unemployment rate may take longer to improve.

Businesses as well as households have faced higher borrowing costs following the Bank of England’s long battle against inflation and economists will be watching for any signs that this has had an impact on the jobs market.

And concerns have been raised about the impact of higher rates on the broader economy as well as the jobs market.

Last week. Growth data showed Britain was on track to avoid entering the technical definition of recession – which is defined as two consecutive quarters of low gross domestic product – but steady growth gave experts confidence in Britain’s chances of growing. Have worried about capacity.

UK base rates now stand at 5.25% after 14 consecutive hikes ended in August, with expectations that the next move will be a cut, although the BOE has indicated that the UK faces a period of Where rates will be “higher for a longer period of time”.

