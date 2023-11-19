VSTECS Berhad (KLSE:VSTECS) will pay a dividend of MYR0.025 on Jan 12. Based on this payout, the dividend yield on the company’s stock would be 4.6%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

VSTECS Berhad’s earnings easily cover distributions

Impressive dividend yields are nice, but they won’t matter much if the payouts can’t be maintained. However, VSTECS Berhad’s earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large portion of what he earned was being invested back into the business.

If the trend of the past few years continues, EPS will grow by 17.4% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues according to recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio to be 33%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

dividend volatility

The company’s dividend history has been full of volatility, with at least one cut in the last 10 years. Dividends have increased from an annual total of MYR0.025 in 2013 to the most recent total annual payment of MYR0.062. This means that it has been growing its distribution at a rate of 9.5% per year during that time. It’s good to see a reasonable rate of dividend growth, but we’re mindful that the dividend history isn’t as solid as we’d like, having been cut at least once.

There is a possibility of dividend increase

With a relatively volatile dividend, it’s even more important to see if earnings per share are growing. VSTECS Berhad has seen EPS grow at 17% per year over the last five years. With good volume growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for VSTECS Berhad’s prospects of increasing its dividend payout in the future.

We really like VSTECS Berhad’s dividend

In summary, it’s good to see that the dividend has remained consistent, and we don’t think there’s any reason to suspect this will change in the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it’s great to see that those earnings are translating into cash flow. Taking all this into account, it looks like this could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies that have a stable dividend policy will enjoy greater investor interest than companies that suffer from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider many other factors besides dividend payments when analyzing a company. Taking the debate a little further, we have identified 1 warning sign for VSTECS Berhad Investors need to be cautious going forward. Is VSTECS Berhad not the opportunity you were looking for? Why weren’t we investigated? Selecting Top Dividend Stocks.

