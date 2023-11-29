Vox Releases Second Annual Future Perfect 50 List Honoring Visionary Change Agents

Today, Vox announced its second annual Future Perfect 50 list. For the second year, Vox is highlighting 50 visionaries who are making change today and working to improve lives tomorrow. The list honors change agents – thinkers whose moral imagination pushes the boundaries of the possible; Activists making the world a better, healthier place; Technologists are reimagining the future; Ethicists are making sure this doesn’t get messed up. Future Perfect is animated by ideas that can effectively change the world for the better – and the people who can make those ideas a reality. Most of these changemakers are not household names; Instead, they are attempting to bring novel, often fantastical ideas into the mainstream.

“For this year’s Future Perfect 50 list, we consulted with our writers, our sources, and our audiences to curate a collection of people who exemplify those principles and actions,” says Vox editorial director and Future Perfect editor. “Let’s deliver the ones we’re most excited about.” Brian Walsh. “From researchers grappling with AI risks and activists fighting for animal welfare to thinkers pushing the boundaries of progress and climate advocates to protect the planet, the Future Perfect 50 is a group of true world-changers . In a moment of global darkness, they are points of light.”

The 2023 Future Perfect 50 list includes Genesis Butler, a teenage environmental and animal rights activist who is drawing attention to the interconnected relationship between animal rights and the climate crisis; Gul Dolen, a leading Johns Hopkins University neuroscientist and psychedelic researcher, who is investigating whether psychedelics could be the key to unlocking new treatments for health ailments such as stroke; Meredith Whittaker, CEO of secure messaging app Signal – who is a staunch opponent of encroaching online privacy and all the ways AI impacts digital life; Lant Pritchett, an economist who helped co-launch the Labor Mobility Partnership, an organization dedicated to helping rich countries allow more temporary work programs that people from poorer countries can use; Priya Donti, executive director of Climate Change AI, who is using AI and machine learning to tackle climate change through her global nonprofit; and Ashley Muteti, CEO of Zuri Nzilani Foundation, a non-governmental organization dedicated to creating awareness on maternal health, preeclampsia, premature birth and infant loss; among many others.

The Future Perfect 50 list is divided into categories that highlight Future Perfect’s focus areas.

The full list of honorees is below.

Advancing Human Progress:

Azim Azhar, author of the Exponential View Newsletter

Jerry Chow, quantum computer engineer

Gebisa Ejeta, food scientist

Hannah Ritchie, Data Scientist

Caleb Watney and Alec Stapp, co-CEOs of the Institute for Progress

Heidi Williams, economist and progress studies professor

Tamara Winter, Stripe Press Commissioning Editor

Extension of Animal Rights:

Genesis Butler, teenage animal rights activist

Christopher “Sol” Eubanks, Founder of Apex Advocacy

Crystal Heath, Veterinarian Battling Big Meat

David Kaplan, Food Tech Professor

Mahi Klosterhalfen, Chicken Industry Transformer

Catalina Lopez, fishing rival

John Lovvorn, chief counsel for the Humane Society of the US

Justin Marceau, animal rights lawyer

Christy Sullivan, anti-animal tester

Imagining the future:

Robin Carhart-Harris, psychedelics expert

Gul Dolan, neurologist and psychedelics researcher

Christopher Fuchs, pioneer of quantum physics

Paul Niehaus, economist and social scientist

Christine Parthemore, CEO at Strategic Risk Council

Tatsuyoshi Saizo, design theorist and economist

Olufami O. Taiwo, Professor of Philosophy

Nikki Teran, Biosecurity Specialist

Alignment on Artificial Intelligence:

Yoshua Bengio, deep learning guru

Paul Christiano and Beth Barnes, AI Alignment Advocates

Katja Grace, Principal Researcher at AI Impacts

Jan Leyke, Super Alignment Champion

Meredith Whitaker, CEO of Signal

Fighting global poverty and health threats:

Seye Abimbola, editor of BMJ Global Health

Sasha Gallant, foreign aid innovator

Moitshepi Matsheng and Noam Angrist, co-founders of Youth Impact

Ashley Muteti, Maternal Health Expert

Aisha Nyandoro, Guaranteed Income Pioneer

Scott O’Neill, CEO of World Mosquito Program

Lant Pritchett, immigration attorney

Joey Savoie and Karolina Sarek, Co-Founders of Charity Entrepreneurship

Varsha Venugopal and Fiona Conlon, Co-Founders of Suvita

Combating Climate Change:

Zahra Biabani, climate optimism author

Priya Donti, Executive Director of Climate Change AI

Jane Flegal, climate researcher

Jessie Jenkins, decarbonization hobbyist

Tikora Jones, evolution scientist turned climate champion

Robinson Meyer, co-founder of Heatmap News

Maisa Rojas, environmental politician

Source: www.vox.com