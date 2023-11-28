Vox ASA – Capital Markets Update

Pratigya ASA

In today’s Capital Markets Update, Vow ASA (“Vow” or the “Company”) is introduced A target to reach a normalized EBITDA margin of 15 percent during the second half of 2024 and a comprehensive plan for controlled and profitable growth. Today’s session also includes a deep business dive into Vow’s key industry sectors with guest speakers from Outokumpu, Sercon Energy and Vow Green Metals.

“Vow’s current backlog has significant cash flow potential due to strong demand from customers across multiple industries, and the company is positioning for contracts in the cruise and industrial sectors, driven by demand for circular solutions, recycled carbon, clean energy and Driven by decarbonization. “Securing new orders as well as maintaining healthy margins will be essential going forward,” says CEO Heinrich Badin.

Please find attached presentation materials from Capital Markets Update.

The Capital Markets Update will be presented today from 09:00 to 10:30 CET at Haakon VIIs Gate 2, Oslo.

To register and follow the presentation online, please copy and paste the following link into your browser, click Attend and register your e-mail:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/vowasa/20231128_1/

If you wish to attend the presentation in person, please notify our CFO by e-mail at [email protected].

about the pledge

Wow and its subsidiaries Scanship, CH Evenson and Itia are passionate about stopping pollution. The company’s world-leading solutions convert biomass and waste into valuable resources and generate clean energy for a wide range of industries.

Vow’s advanced technologies and solutions enable industry decarbonization and material recycling. Biomass, sewage sludge, plastic waste and spent tires can be converted into clean energy, low-carbon fuels and renewable carbon that replace natural gas, petroleum products and fossil carbon. The solutions are scalable, standardized, patented and fully documented, and the company’s ability to deliver is well proven.

The company is the cruise market leader in wastewater treatment and waste valorization. It also has a strong position in food safety and robotics and heat-intensive industries with a strong decarbonising agenda.

Based in Oslo, parent company Vow ASA is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker VOW).

The information is such that Vow ASA is required to disclose in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information is subject to disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

