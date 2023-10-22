Voting has begun in Argentina's election in which a right-wing populist could win the presidency

A billboard sign for presidential candidate Javier Meili and Carolina Piparo, running for governor of Buenos Aires Province, current Economy Minister Sergio Massa, who is also running for president, and Axel Kicillof, current governor of Buenos Aires Province Linked to photos of, and written in Spanish: “Kitchenersimo y Freedom” in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, October 19, 2023.



Natacha Pisarenko/AP

hide caption

toggle caption

Natacha Pisarenko/AP

Natacha Pisarenko/AP

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina – Argentina went to the polls Sunday as disillusioned voters considered handing the presidency to an anti-establishment, right-wing populist who has shaken up the political system and promised sweeping changes to the state. Have done.

Xavier Miley, a self-described anarcho-capitalist who is a fan of former US President Donald Trump, sent shock waves across the country after receiving the most votes in the August primaries. The economist and first-year lawmaker has said he would cut public spending, halve the number of government ministries, abolish the central bank and replace the local currency with the US dollar.

He first made his name by expressing anger on television at what he calls “political casteism”, and by criticizing Argentines struggling to make ends meet amid 140% annual inflation and a rapidly depreciating currency. Received support from. His platform also calls for the reshaping of Argentine culture, and he presents himself as a warrior against the sinister forces of socialism at home and abroad.

“Argentina is in for a wild ride,” said Benjamin Gedan, director of the Latin America program at the Washington-based Wilson Center. “The most likely scenario is worrying, with a polarized society, a divided Congress, combative and inexperienced leaders, and an economy heading toward the abyss.”

Polls open at 8 a.m. (1100 GMT) and close 10 hours later. Voting is done with paper ballots, making counting unpredictable, but initial results were expected about four hours after polls closed.

Pre-election polls, which have been notoriously unreliable, gave Miley a slight lead that would be insufficient to avoid a runoff in November. To win outright, a candidate has to get 45% of the vote, or 40% and a margin of 10 points with the runner-up.

Whatever the outcome, Miley has already inserted herself and her liberal party into a political structure dominated by centre-left and centre-right coalitions for nearly two decades.

Patricia Bullrich, former security minister of the main opposition coalition, battled Meili for right-wing support and argued that her team had the connections and experience needed to negotiate legislation to bring about needed change in the country.

Economy Minister Sergio Massa, a leading figure in the center-left administration in power since 2019 and ranked second in most polls, sought to rally support despite the fact that inflation has soared on his watch. He blamed the recent troubles on historic droughts that destroyed exports and said they prevented things from getting worse.

Massa often said at his rallies, “The worst is over.”

On the streets of Argentina, citizens are suspicious of this, and are bracing for impact. Those who have disposable income are purchasing goods in anticipation of possible currency devaluation. The day after the primaries, the government devalued the peso by approximately 20%.

Argentines were also buying dollars and withdrawing hard currency deposits from banks as the peso accelerated its already steady depreciation.

Alfredo Adrián Fernández, 36, who works in his family’s bakery on the outskirts of Buenos Aires, is fed up.

He said, “We are tired of waking up one day and beef is 3,000 pesos and in a few hours, it’s 4,000 pesos. Argentines are tired of their salaries being swallowed by inflation.”

Massa and Bullrich focused most of their firepower in the final days of the campaign on warning voters against electing Miley, and portraying him as a dangerous newcomer. Massa specifically said that Miley’s plans could have a devastating impact on social welfare programs, education, and health care.

The ministries of health, education and social development are among the ministries Miley wants to abolish.

Miley described his two main opponents as part of a entrenched and corrupt establishment that has brought South America’s second-largest economy to its knees. This message resonated among many Argentines, who saw their economic prospects eroded under the successive administrations in which both Massa and Bullrich served.

Miley also opposed what she called a “socialist agenda”. He opposes sex education, feminist policies, and abortion, which is legal in Argentina. He called the notion of social justice an “aberration” and disputed that humans have played a role in causing climate change.

“What madness are we living in? The madness of idiotic political correctness, where, basically, if you don’t recite ‘quiet socialism,’ if you don’t ‘woke’, you are violent, you are a threat. For democracy,” he said in a television interview last month.

As a rising star in the global culture wars, Miley has received support from many like-minded leaders, including Brazil’s former far-right President Jair Bolsonaro. Bolsonaro’s lawmaker son, Eduardo, planned to follow the election from Miley’s campaign headquarters, as did several leaders of Spain’s far-right Vox party.

“We are a global phenomenon,” Miley said at her closing rally on Wednesday, just weeks after she was lauded by former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The election comes at a time when many Latin American countries have been hit by anti-incumbency sentiment and political outsiders amid general discontent over the economy and crime. Daniel Noboa, an inexperienced politician who is heir to a banana fortune, won the presidency in Ecuador earlier this month.

Like Trump and Bolsonaro, Miley was already raising doubts about the electoral system. He said he lost five points due to fraud in the primaries, although he never filed a complaint in court. Political analysts warned that Miley could set the stage for Sunday’s election results to be questioned.

Source: www.npr.org