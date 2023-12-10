Voting begins in Egypt for El-Sisi's new term amid crisis

(Bloomberg) — Egyptians began voting Sunday in a three-day election that has President Abdel-Fattah el-Sisi almost certain to win a third term as the North African nation struggles to avoid its worst economic crisis in years. .

The biggest issue for Egyptian voters is the rising cost of living, with inflation running at record highs over the summer after three currency devaluations halved the value of the pound.

Voting began at 9 a.m. local time and El-Sisi was shown casting his vote on television at the same time. The Election Commission is expected to declare the final vote count on December 13 and the official results will come five days later.

After the election, another devaluation is widely feared and foreign exchange shortages are still severe. It could be the largest ever, depending on local black markets, where the pound trades at a much weaker rate than its official rate. This will further hurt consumers in the country of more than 105 million, the most populous in the Middle East.

The expected currency adjustment will help Egyptian government officials move forward with a $3 billion International Monetary Fund rescue program, paving the way for a potential increase of more than $5 billion in loans.

The country’s desperate search for foreign currency may be eased by its key diplomatic role in the Israel-Hamas war next door.

Egypt has been the only gateway for aid to Gaza, and was a key player in the hostage negotiations that allowed a ceasefire after six weeks of fighting. Along with the IMF, the EU has signaled readiness to provide financial support, and Egypt is also hoping for more investment from wealthier allies in the oil-rich Gulf.

El-Sisi, a career military officer before coming to power a decade ago amid a popular revolt against his Islamist predecessor, faces three relatively low-profile challengers in the election. They are Farid Zahran, head of the opposition Social Democratic Party; Wafd party head Abdel-Sanad Yamama; and Hazem Omar, chairman of the Republican People’s Party.

If no one gets more than 50% of the votes, a vote will be held in January. But this is an unlikely scenario in a country with little political opposition. El-Sisi received more than 90% of the vote in 2014 and 2018. Following amendments passed in 2019, the presidential term will last for six years.

