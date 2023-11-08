Voters in Virginia’s capital again reject a vote on a proposed casino.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Despite heavy-dollar lobbying, Richmond voters on Tuesday rejected for the second time a ballot measure that would have opened the door to a proposed casino resort in Virginia’s capital.

Developers first tried in 2021, when the state Legislature paved the way for five casinos across the state if voters gave their signoff for the first time. But Richmond residents voted for the project then and did so again Tuesday.

The project – to be called the Richmond Grand Resort and Casino – was proposed for a former tobacco company site just off Interstate 95 in South Richmond. The development plan was a joint venture between publicly traded media company Urban One and Churchill Downs, the Louisville-based operator of the Kentucky Derby, which also runs gambling establishments around the country.

Developers made big promises about the job growth, tax revenues and entertainment options the facility would provide. He also poured nearly $10 million into a political committee advocating for the project. Many city leaders, including Mayor Levar Stoney, a potential gubernatorial candidate in 2025, along with local business and civil rights groups, were enthusiastic supporters.

Opponents raised concerns about scrutiny of the developers, the project’s site, and the casino industry in general, arguing that it would lead to exploitation of the poor and the working class. He also objected to being asked to vote again on the issue.

“Richmond city officials should be embarrassed that they did not listen to voters the first time around. Hopefully, the message sent by voters tonight will send the casino industry packing, never to return,” said Victoria Cobb, president of the socially conservative Family Foundation of Virginia and head of the anti-casino effort, the Richmond Anti-Corruption League. Said.

In the final days of the campaign, the developers received an apology from a major opponent of the project – longtime Democratic Party activist Paul Goldman – following widely condemned anti-Semitic remarks made about them by a guest radio host on the Urban One station. Had to ask.

“The people of Richmond have made the following clear: You can’t build a new city on old resentments,” Goldman said in a statement.

The proposal was voted down by a narrow margin in 2021; Tuesday’s margin was much more lopsided.

In 2020, Virginia politicians opened the door to casinos by approving legislation allowing the construction of five casinos across the state, if the projects first receive voter approval. Proponents argued that the casino would be a dramatic economic boost for the struggling area.

Three have opened so far — in Bristol, Portsmouth and Danville — all relatively close to the state’s border with North Carolina. A quarter is slowly progressing in Norfolk.

Petersburg, an economically distressed city south of Richmond, had previously asked for the chance to hold its own referendum after Richmond’s initially failed. He may do so again during next year’s General Assembly session.

Sarah Rankin, The Associated Press

Source: ca.finance.yahoo.com