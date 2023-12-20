Vortex Foundations: An Insight into Top-Tier Market Making cryptopolitan

Finding the right growth partner that will help you accelerate the growth of both your project and your token has always been a challenge for most founders. Many projects in the market have experienced slow growth, persistent problems with charts and volume, and, in some cases, have been under threat of possible delisting from the exchange. Luckily for everyone, Vortex Foundation, a market maker with a crystal clear reputation and great performance of its work, has arrived on the scene.

Currently, Vortex has a team of 30 members. The company has successfully generated over $10 million net profit for its clients in 2023 and has developed and implemented 6 highly advanced algorithms for any market scenario. Vortex Foundation is working with 70+ projects and has a reputation as an honest, ethical business run by a team with exceptional reputation and experience. The company has maintained a 100% retention rate for its customers in 2023, which speaks for itself. It is important to mention that Vortex Foundation has launched the best referral program among market makers, and more information can be found by reaching out to them directly.

Comprehensive Market-Making Solutions

Vortex’s market-making capabilities are powered by fully automated and highly advanced trading algorithms, establishing them as one of the most efficient market makers in the industry. Their services include an exceptionally effective auto-liquidity system, a specialized trading bot for executing complex trading strategies, an efficient trading desk for manual adjustments, an extremely competitive DEX market-making system, and a tool for creating charts . Additionally, the Vortex Foundation provides a range of complementary services critical to project success, especially in the early stages. These services include:

Comprehensive BD support, including introductions to both VCs/Launchpad and potential partners.

Support for listing on over 50+ CEXs.

Token Advisory Services.

Access to a private asset management fund.

Web3 Advisory Services

Beyond market creation, Vortex is ready to assist projects in various aspects of their journey towards industry leadership within the complex Web3 landscape. Vortex is excited to support each founder in this exciting journey and offer tailored solutions based on the specific needs of each project. Services provided include:

Access to an exclusive network consisting of 40+ VCs/Launchpads, 50+ CEXs and 200+ BD partners.

Development of go-to-market strategies.

Preparation and design of materials needed for successful fundraising tours.

marketing services.

Smart contract development.

Vortex’s Exclusive Referral Program

Vortex is eager to foster collective growth and share the excitement of its journey with friends, partners and customers. To encourage this, the company has introduced a unique referral program, which is a game-changer in the industry. Vortex offers 50% referral fee for the first month of cooperation with a project and 10% recurring lifetime commission. Both individuals and institutions successfully refer projects to collaborate with them. Embracing new business development partners is a key aspect of achieving their goal of becoming an industry leader by the end of 2024. This presents an exciting opportunity for everyone to join Vortex and contribute to building an ecosystem that encourages growth, connection and new opportunities.

While Vortex’s core services operate on a monthly retainer basis, the company also offers valuable one-time services. Partners receive a flat 10% commission for these one-time services, giving them recognition and rewards for their referrals. These services include consulting, technical development and audit.

conclusion

Vortex not only provides excellent market-making and advisory services, but also highly values ​​and rewards its clients. The referral program serves as an excellent opportunity for anyone interested in joining Vortex on their path to industry leadership. All individuals and entities interested in market-making services or the referral program are encouraged to reach out to the Vortex team directly on Telegram or visit vortex.foundation for more information about Vortex Foundation’s offerings!

Source: www.cryptopolitan.com