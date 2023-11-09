Vortex Energy: Feel-good festival celebrates desert hot springs, health and women entrepreneurs – Coachella Valley Independent

The first Feel Good Festival is coming to Desert Hot Springs this Saturday, November 11th.

A celebration of nature, wellness, art and sustainable fashion, the event will take place at the historic Cabot Pueblo Museum. The event, which runs from 10am to 4pm, is free and family-friendly.

Festival founder Jan Kubat has lived in the area for three years. He said Desert Hot Springs was the perfect location for the kind of “wellness experience” he envisioned for the festival.

“I envisioned something that celebrates all the elements that make Desert Hot Springs stand out as a destination,” Kubat said.

Kubat said the city has strong energy and healing powers due to its position as a whirlpool – where earthquake faults, geothermal underground water, mountain peaks, and wind and sun energy meet. These elements, he said, can create a feeling that is tactile to the senses, yet slightly mysterious.

“Things are much slower here, and there is natural wildlife everywhere,” Kubat said. “And lots of amazing spas.”

Along with event planner Angelina Padrón, Kubat brought together several female entrepreneurs and wellness practitioners to participate in the Feel Good Festival. Massage therapists and various wellness vendors will be present, and participants can sign up for a yoga class or a session of deep breathing techniques.

Vendors include custom jewelry designers, an artisan hat maker, and sellers of books, gifts, and celebrity vintage apparel.

Food vendors and trucks will offer a variety of organic and locally sourced nosh, including a vegan food pop-up by Taco Titan, pizza by Popping Off Pies and a feel-good bar by Delicias Mexican Cuisine. There is a pop-up from Citlali Tamales offering food and an organic produce from local Temalpacha farm.

Live performances on the Cabot stage will be provided by Mantra Band and acoustic duo SUKHA, and acoustic blues duo Sister John Angela.

The Feel Good Festival will take place on Saturday, November 11 from 10am to 4pm at the Pueblo Museum of Cabot, 67616 Desert View Ave., Desert Hot Springs. Admission is free, but RSVP is requested. To learn more or RSVP, visit www.desertfeelgoodfestival.com.

Source: cvindependent.com