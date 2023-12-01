Von Miller turns himself in after arrest warrant issued for alleged attack on pregnant woman

Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller turned himself in to authorities Thursday after Dallas police issued a warrant for his arrest in connection with an alleged assault.

A Dallas Police Department spokesperson told USA TODAY Sports in an email Thursday morning that 34-year-old Pro Bowl pass-rusher Miller was charged with assaulting a pregnant woman after police responded to a call at a condominium complex in North Had replied. A part of the city around 11 am on Wednesday. According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that there was a verbal argument between Miller and the victim before the alleged attack, after which Miller left the scene.

The victim, who has not been identified, was treated for minor injuries but not taken to a hospital, the spokesman said.

Miller later surrendered to Glenn Heights police and was briefly booked into the DeSoto Regional Jail. His agent did not immediately respond to a request for comment from USA TODAY Sports Thursday morning, and it was not immediately clear if he has retained an attorney.

The Bills are in the middle of their bye week after a 37-34 overtime loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

“This morning, we learned of an incident involving Von Miller,” the team said in a statement Thursday. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment at this point.”

The NFL said it is also aware of the matter and has been in contact with Bills.

“We have no further comment at this time,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy wrote in an email. “The league will monitor all legal developments in the matter.”

Citing a copy of the arrest affidavit, The Dallas Morning News reported that the victim told police she had an argument with Miller over travel plans. According to the newspaper, she said he pushed her when she tried to leave the room, put his hands around her neck, pulled her hair and hit her laptop hard.

Dallas police said the arrest warrant was issued for “assault – pregnant person”, a third-degree felony under criminal law in Texas. According to The Dallas Morning News, the victim told police she was six weeks pregnant.

Ahead of their next game against Kansas City on December 10, Miller appeared to be spending time in his hometown during the Bills’ week. He grew up in DeSoto, Texas – a suburb of Dallas – and played collegiately at Texas A&M before moving to Texas. To be the No. 2 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft. Over the past decade, he has been one of the top pass-rushers in the league, recording 123.5 sacks and reaching eight Pro Bowls as a professional to date.

However, recently, Miller has struggled with injuries and has seen his production decline. He has recorded just two tackles and no sacks so far in 2023, the second year of his six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills.

Miller had previously been the subject of a police investigation in Parker, Colorado, but the nature of the investigation was never publicly disclosed. Prosecutors announced in 2021 that he would not face any criminal charges.

