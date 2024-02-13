Von der Leyen says Putin 'really pushed forward' the green transition but the pace is 'still very slow.'

Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday that Vladimir Putin’s “blackmail” efforts only served to speed up the EU’s green transition.

Even before the Russian leader decided to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the bloc was highly dependent on imports of Russian fossil fuels, especially gas, which it received at low prices through an extensive network of pipelines.

But the war forced member states to drastically cut Russian fuel from their energy systems through a combination of sanctions (oil and coal) and national initiatives (gas), aimed at depriving the Kremlin of a vital source of revenue. Was.

“Two years ago (…) one in five units of energy consumed in the EU came from Russian fossil fuels. Today, it is one in twenty,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday. ” During a visit to Paris to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the International Energy Agency (EAA).

He added, “We got more energy from renewables in the EU than in Russia. And last year, in 2023, we produced more electricity from wind and sun than from gas for the first time.”

“So, Putin’s attempt to blackmail our union has completely failed. On the contrary, he actually advanced the green transition.”

Von der Leyen said that, despite efforts made in the wake of the 2022 energy crisis, the global pace of the green transition was “still very slow” and called on governments to increase renewable capacity, mobilize “huge amounts” of investment and source raw materials. Work together to secure and promote innovation.

“The old fossil fuel economy is about dependence. The new clean energy economy is about interdependence,” he said.

The road ahead is still long: according to the latest data provided by the Commission, the EU’s dependence rate on Russian gas fell from 45% in 2021 to 15% in 2023, meaning much of the reduction in consumption but did not disappear completely,

The fact that Europeans continue to willingly buy Russian gas, either through pipelines to Central Europe lng terminal In France, Belgium and Spain, persistent friction has arisen between member states, some of whom want the bloc to adopt a legally binding import ban similar to the one used to exclude Russian offshore oil and coal.

On Monday, the Austrian government accepted The country’s dependence rate on Russian gas increased from 76% in November to 98% in December, the highest figure since the beginning of the invasion. Energy Minister Leonor Geversler blamed the situation on a contract signed between Austria’s leading energy company OMV and Russia’s state-owned monopoly Gazprom, which runs until 2040.

“The market and its share of energy companies are not fulfilling their responsibility to adequately reduce dependence on Russian gas,” Gavesler said. “The diversification of our gas imports is proceeding very slowly.”

