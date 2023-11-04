November 4, 2023
Von der Leyen praises Ukraine’s progress towards EU joining in surprise Kiev visit


European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kiev on Saturday to discuss Ukraine’s future in the EU. Photo credit: European Union Press Service/X

Nov. 4 (UPI) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Ukraine’s progress toward joining the European Union during a surprise visit to Kiev on Saturday, just days before she is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech on the topic. Was about to present the report.

Von der Leyen’s report, expected to be released on Wednesday, will play a key role in the EU’s decision to launch EU accession talks with Kiev.

In an appearance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he said that Ukraine has made strong progress on modernizing its economy. His visit to Ukraine on Saturday was his sixth in nearly 20 months after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country.

“I must say that you have made excellent progress. It’s impressive to see,” von der Leyen told Zelensky during a press conference. “You are fighting an existential war, and at the same time, you are deeply reforming your country. You are making many miles in reforming your justice system, curbing the grip of oligarchs, combating money laundering, and much more. Have reached the stone of.

Zelensky, who has made EU membership one of the most important goals of his administration, said Ukraine’s progress shows that “when we work together, with confidence and in the interest of our freedom and all Ukrainians.” If we do, it is capable of doing great things.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kiev on Saturday to discuss Ukraine's future in the EU. Photo courtesy Zelensky/x

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kiev on Saturday to discuss Ukraine’s future in the EU. Photo courtesy Zelensky/x

“Ukraine has come a long way – from the point when no one believed Ukraine could get close to the EU during a full-scale war – to achieving EU candidate status in record time and joining the EU. Until the necessary recommendations are met to start accession negotiations,” Zelensky said on the issue.

Von der Leyen’s visit comes as US lawmakers continue to debate whether to provide additional financial aid to Ukraine in its fight with Russia.

Meanwhile, Zelensky also denied reports that United States and European Union officials are pressuring him to enter peace talks with Russia.

“No one is putting pressure on me today,” he said. “No leader of the US or EU is putting pressure on us to sit at the negotiating table.”

Source



Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related News

Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough emotion overpowering after Plymouth draw

Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough emotion overpowering after Plymouth draw

November 4, 2023

Tyson Foods Inc. Recalled chicken patty product due to possible foreign substance contamination

November 4, 2023

You may have missed

Washington is ready to merge its carbon market with California and Quebec

November 4, 2023
Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough emotion overpowering after Plymouth draw

Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough emotion overpowering after Plymouth draw

November 4, 2023

Tyson Foods Inc. Recalled chicken patty product due to possible foreign substance contamination

November 4, 2023
Expert Says Americans Pay $100 Billion in Real Estate Commissions, But Be Prepared for a 30% Cut on That

Expert Says Americans Pay $100 Billion in Real Estate Commissions, But Be Prepared for a 30% Cut on That

November 4, 2023
Become a Real Estate Tycoon: 15 Lessons from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Other Celebrity Investors

Become a Real Estate Tycoon: 15 Lessons from Arnold Schwarzenegger and Other Celebrity Investors

November 4, 2023
The bond market has a fighting chance to avoid a historic losing streak

The bond market has a fighting chance to avoid a historic losing streak

November 4, 2023