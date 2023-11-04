Von der Leyen praises Ukraine’s progress towards EU joining in surprise Kiev visit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kiev on Saturday to discuss Ukraine’s future in the EU. Photo credit: European Union Press Service/X

Nov. 4 (UPI) — European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen praised Ukraine’s progress toward joining the European Union during a surprise visit to Kiev on Saturday, just days before she is scheduled to deliver a keynote speech on the topic. Was about to present the report.

Von der Leyen’s report, expected to be released on Wednesday, will play a key role in the EU’s decision to launch EU accession talks with Kiev.

In an appearance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, he said that Ukraine has made strong progress on modernizing its economy. His visit to Ukraine on Saturday was his sixth in nearly 20 months after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of the country.

“I must say that you have made excellent progress. It’s impressive to see,” von der Leyen told Zelensky during a press conference. “You are fighting an existential war, and at the same time, you are deeply reforming your country. You are making many miles in reforming your justice system, curbing the grip of oligarchs, combating money laundering, and much more. Have reached the stone of.

Zelensky, who has made EU membership one of the most important goals of his administration, said Ukraine’s progress shows that “when we work together, with confidence and in the interest of our freedom and all Ukrainians.” If we do, it is capable of doing great things.”

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met in Kiev on Saturday to discuss Ukraine’s future in the EU. Photo courtesy Zelensky/x

“Ukraine has come a long way – from the point when no one believed Ukraine could get close to the EU during a full-scale war – to achieving EU candidate status in record time and joining the EU. Until the necessary recommendations are met to start accession negotiations,” Zelensky said on the issue.

Von der Leyen’s visit comes as US lawmakers continue to debate whether to provide additional financial aid to Ukraine in its fight with Russia.

Meanwhile, Zelensky also denied reports that United States and European Union officials are pressuring him to enter peace talks with Russia.

“No one is putting pressure on me today,” he said. “No leader of the US or EU is putting pressure on us to sit at the negotiating table.”

We are here to shape Ukraine’s future as a prosperous, modern democracy. With adequate investment, that future can begin today. We have proposed €50 billion for Ukraine over the next 4 years. I welcome your hard work on Ukraine planning to invest this funding, @Denys_Shmyhal pic.twitter.com/nEe4c2gvIV– Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) 4 November 2023

Source