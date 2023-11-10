Volvo joins Tesla, Toyota in giga press game

Italian high-pressure die casting company Idra Group has announced a new contract with Swedish luxury vehicle maker Volvo Cars that will see a pair of 9,000 tonne giga press machines at a Volvo factory in Slovakia.

With a customer base that already includes Tesla, Ford and Hyundai, Idra advertises its Giga Press as machines that can help the automotive industry transition to electric and hybrid vehicles.

The 9,000 ton Giga Press is the size of a small house and can generate a clamping force of over 9,000 tons. According to Idra, the equipment enables the production of lightweight and complex vehicle components in a way that saves energy and reduces waste.

Volvo aims to reach full electrification by the end of the decade and climate neutrality by 2040. The company hopes that, with the help of the Giga Press, its $1.2 billion Slovakian factory can get it there. The facility is said to be capable of manufacturing 250,000 vehicles annually. Volvo expects to set up production lines at the plant next year and start producing electric vehicles in 2026.

Meanwhile, the giga press and gigacasting process are making their rounds in automotive news.

In September, Reuters reported that Tesla was on the verge of a breakthrough that would enable it to mold almost the entire underbody of an electric vehicle in one piece, rather than the nearly 400 parts seen in conventional cars.

Around the same time, Toyota allowed media to see a prototype of the automaker’s Gigacasting equipment, which can reportedly create a third of a car body in about three minutes.

Toyota said it plans to use its Gigacasting method to make the front and rear parts of an EV in 2026. Sources familiar with Tesla’s process indicated that a smaller EV could feature a larger frame, for which the automaker estimates a price of $25,000.

Source: finance.yahoo.com